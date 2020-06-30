Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,810 in the last 365 days.

SPARx℠ Patient Care Services Achieves Accreditation with ACHC

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC (“CPS”), through its SPARxSM service offering, proudly announces its new accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for its Patient Care Services. Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate their compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects SPARx Patient Care Services’ dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.  

“We are very excited and proud of the recent accreditation of the CPS SPARx new and innovative specialty pharmacy practice model,” said Larry Kobiska, Vice President of Patient Care Services. “Accreditation demonstrates our commitment to excellence in patient care. We look forward to future collaboration with ACHC and SPARx network pharmacies in the pursuit of excellence.”

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS.

SPARx is a service of Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, LLC. Founded nearly 50 years ago, CPS is one of the nation’s largest providers of pharmacy services - employing over 2,500 pharmacy professionals and servicing over 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps clients tackle complex problems through our suite of services across inpatient pharmacy management and consulting, 340B, specialty and ambulatory pharmacy, Telepharmacy, supply chain management, rehabilitation services, and more. CPS supports pharmacy leaders to achieve operational excellence, drive clinical quality, attain continuous regulatory compliance, and improve bottom-line performance – all while supporting pharmacy staff, caregivers, and patients. For more information, visit cpspharm.com.

CONTACT: Rod Recor
Rod.Recor@cpspharm.com
901-748-0470
                                                                       


Primary Logo

You just read:

SPARx℠ Patient Care Services Achieves Accreditation with ACHC

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.