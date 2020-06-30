A Budget-Friendly Vacation to Casper, Wyoming

Five Family-Friendly Activities to Safely Experience in Casper

/EIN News/ -- Casper, Wyoming, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While road trip travel is on the top of the list for summer vacations, you may still be wondering how you can embark on your journey without breaking the bank. When it comes to picking the right place for a summer road trip, there are several factors that make all the difference when it comes to traveling on a budget. If you’re looking for wide-open spaces, family-friendly activities and budget-friendly travel, Casper, Wyoming may be the perfect destination.

Wyoming is known for its open-country landscapes and outdoor attractions and Casper is no exception, with abundant locations for hiking, biking, running and climbing. Several waterways surround the city, including lakes, reservoirs and the North Platte River, which winds its way through downtown Casper. You’ll also find streams, a waterfall and trails tucked away throughout Casper Mountain.

“Casper is full of budget-friendly travel opportunities,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “From our historic and modern trails to museums and public lands, there are several free activities to do around the city.”

In Casper, travelers can find a variety of cost-conscious lodging accommodations, including hotels, motels, vacation rentals and lakeside campgrounds. When it comes to choosing a place to stay, there are many properties that offer complimentary breakfasts (including grab-and-go options), fitness centers and pools, with reserved times available for guests. Plus, Casper has numerous flagship hotels, making it easy to earn and redeem your points during an overnight stay.

If you’re looking for a little more breathing room, the Casper KOA is a great place to camp, while still having access to the bathhouse, basketball court, tennis court and covered pool area. There are also several campgrounds located in the surrounding area that are available for tent, camper or RV overnight stays.

From enjoying Casper’s free offerings to pocketbook-friendly activities, here are five ways to have an epic summer vacation on a budget.

Adventure on Casper’s Trails

Casper’s wide-open spaces are filled with hiking, running and biking trails in every direction. When sitting at the heart of town, you’re never more than 20 minutes from some of the region’s best trail access points. In town, set out on a robust paved trail system that can take you throughout the entire city and along the North Platte River. Or get out of town and head to Casper Mountain, where you’ll find more than 50 miles of multi-use mountain trails with breathtaking views.

Fish Casper, Wyoming

Named the #1 Big Fish Destination by American Angler Magazine, Casper has grown into one of the best fly-fishing destinations in the world. There are plenty of places to cast your fishing line around the area, including the North Platte River, Fremont Canyon, Alcova and Pathfinder reservoirs. The North Platte River runs directly through Casper, making it easy to find a spot to fish. Fishing is also affordable, with nonresident fishing licenses starting at $14 per day, while nonresident youth under 14 do not need a license to fish if accompanied by an adult with a valid Wyoming fishing license.

Explore Museums

Casper has a plethora of museums filled with Western and archaeological history, as well as a fantastic local art scene. Throughout the city, you’ll find murals painted by local artists portraying different parts of history. Be sure to visit the Nicolaysen Art Museum, which offers free admission on Sundays. Additional must-see museums include The Tate and Werner Wildlife Museum at Casper College. Both offer free entry and showcase Wyoming’s incredible history, featuring a 10,600-year-old Columbian mammoth, fossils and a T-rex.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is also free of charge, with hands-on, interactive exhibits that showcase the history of the area, including American Indian history and the Pony Express, Mormon, California and Oregon trails. (See the most current information regarding operating hours for the interpretive center here.)

Soak up more of Casper’s history at the free Wyoming Veterans Museum as well as Fort Caspar Museum, which offers affordable entry fees of $4 for adults and $3 for teens (kids up to 12 years old are free).

Downtown Casper

The heartbeat of Casper, downtown has a charming old west vibe that merges with today’s modern offerings. Stop in at the Casper Visitor’s Center and pick up a historic downtown walking map to learn about how Casper’s history meets today’s vibrant city. Be sure to keep your eyes open for the 20+ statues located throughout downtown. One of Casper’s most popular downtown hubs is David Street Station, an outdoor venue that hosts events throughout the year, including markets and outdoor workout classes.

Climb Casper Mountain

As you drive into Casper's city limits, you’ll witness one of Wyoming’s most stunning places—Casper Mountain. At an elevation of more than 8,000 feet, Casper Mountain is an outdoor lover’s paradise, with trails that lead hikers and bikers in every direction. One of the most-loved locations is Garden Creek Falls, a stunning waterfall at the base of the mountain. You’ll also find a slew of trails that start at the Casper Mountain Trails Center, with varying levels of difficulty. And, if you want to stay on the mountain, you can camp for $10 per night.

Start planning your budget-friendly trip to Casper, Wyoming, at www.VisitCasper.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at VisitCasper.com.

Editor’s Note: For more Casper story ideas or images, contact us at media@VisitCasper.com.

Attachments

Tia Troy Visit Casper 406-529-8314 media@visitcasper.com