Symphony RetailAI included in overview report by top independent research firm on customer analytics providers

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced it was among the 33 companies that Forrester included in its Now Tech: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q1 2020.



Symphony RetailAI believes that retailers and suppliers use analytics technologies to improve the customer experience, resulting in overall satisfaction and ultimately driving sustainable profitable revenue growth. These insights, powered by Symphony RetailAI’s AI-decision coach CINDE , enable easier, more confident decision making. It also makes the customer and sales core of your business visible, intelligible, and actionable for decision makers – from the analyst to the executive alike.

“When retailers and suppliers leverage their immense shopper and customer data to extract actionable insights through prescriptive, easily accessible and manipulatable intelligence, they can supercharge the value and opportunities at their fingertips,” said Sy Fahimi, SVP Product Management and Revenue Growth, Symphony RetailAI. “We’re very happy to be included in Forrester’s Now Tech: Customer Analytics Technologies, Q1 2020. It can be challenging to find the right vendor that matches both your industry and has deep relevant customer insights capabilities, and Forrester’s report is very helpful in this regard.”

Symphony RetailAI offers the FMCG industry’s only integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and high-performance supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers designed with customer insights to fuel recommendations for profitable growth. Founded on CINDE and GOLD enterprise solutions, Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh food and store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including half of the world’s top 30 grocery retailers and all of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Symphony Retail Cloud, driven by Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. For more information visit symphonyretailai.com .

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani . Website: www.symphonyai.com

