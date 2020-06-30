Rosetta Stone Awarded PC Mag Editors’ Choice for Eighth Year in a Row, with “Outstanding” Rating and 5/5 Stars

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) today announced that it has been awarded Editors’ Choice with an “Outstanding” rating and 5 out of 5 stars in PC Mag’s annual review of language learning products, “Rosetta Stone Language Learning Review”. PC Mag is a highly respected authority on language learning products that conducts in-depth reviews of the leading providers each year. This is the 8th year in a row that Rosetta Stone has received the Editors’ Choice recognition.

In the review, PC Mag states: “Rosetta Stone remains the best premium software for building a foundation in a foreign language. It's excellent for beginners, and it has a ton of additional content for more advanced learners, too.” The review also notes that Rosetta Stone is an “excellent user experience”, “highly intuitive”, has a “polished interface on desktop and mobile” and has “great bonus content”.

“PC Mag’s recognition of Rosetta Stone is an incredible honor and we are grateful for the time they took to review our product so thoroughly. We believe Rosetta Stone is the best language learning product on the market today, and it’s rewarding to see that reflected by such a highly respected outlet as PC Mag. I’m incredibly proud of our team of software developers, engineers and tutors who have worked so hard to deliver a world-class product that helps learners worldwide improve their lives through the power of language learning,” said Matt Hulett, Rosetta Stone President.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

"Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

Reprinted from www.pcmag.com with permission. © 2017 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.