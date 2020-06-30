Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,808 in the last 365 days.

Greenliant Highlights Ultra Robust Data Retention and Ultra High Endurance with its EnduroSLC™ SSDs at electronica China 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant will showcase its full portfolio of EnduroSLC™ solid state drives (SSDs) with ultra robust data retention and ultra high endurance at electronica China 2020 in Shanghai, July 3 – 5, in hall 5.2H, booth B351.

Supporting extended temperature ranges (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) and extreme read and write workload requirements, Greenliant’s EX Series data storage products, designed with EnduroSLC Technology, offer customers a comprehensive set of features in a variety of standard form factors.

Greenliant’s space-saving EnduroSLC NANDrive™ ball grid array (BGA) SSDs support 50K, 100K and industry-leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles, offer high data storage integrity and can withstand wide temperature operations without losing data.

Greenliant’s EnduroSLC ArmourDrive™ products provide the same superior data retention and endurance benefits as EnduroSLC NANDrive, in removable form factors capable of operating in extreme temperature, high stress environments.

For its EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSDs, Greenliant combined the benefits of best-in-class embedded industrial SSDs with top enterprise class specs, such as 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years, wide temperature operations, built-in power loss protection and on-chip adaptive RAID.

Visit Greenliant at booth B351, hall 5.2H to meet with technical experts and discuss how NANDrive, ArmourDrive and Industrial Enterprise solid state storage products address the needs of demanding embedded systems.

About EnduroSLC™ Technology
EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant
By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, NANDrive and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a7ad49f-e766-4991-97f7-4f51d8bad797

Media Contact:
Tara Yingst
Greenliant
408-200-8062
media@greenliant.com

Primary Logo

Greenliant Highlights EnduroSLC™ SSDs at electronica China 2020

At electronica China 2020, Greenliant will showcase its EnduroSLC™ solid state storage products in hall 5.2H, booth B351. Capable of operating in extreme temperature, high stress environments, EnduroSLC products offer customers a comprehensive set of features in a variety of standard form factors.

You just read:

Greenliant Highlights Ultra Robust Data Retention and Ultra High Endurance with its EnduroSLC™ SSDs at electronica China 2020

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.