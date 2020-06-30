Molecular Data Inc. Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 12, 2020.



The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.molbase.com . The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report containing its audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Molecular Data Inc., 5F, Building 12, No. 1001 North Qinzhou Road, Shanghai, 200233, People’s Republic of China.

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company’s e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data Weixin account, Chemical Community App and other ancillary platforms.

