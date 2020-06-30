CloudCheckr Selects Xacta to Automate FedRAMP Documentation

Cyber risk management solution from Telos Corporation will streamline CloudCheckr’s FedRAMP assessment and automate continuous monitoring

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that CloudCheckr, the total visibility SaaS platform that makes managing public cloud infrastructure easy, has deployed Xacta to support their Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) assessment process. The cyber risk management solution will automate continuous monitoring required to maintain FedRAMP authorization.

“FedRAMP assesses cloud services and products against a baseline of controls to ensure security for federal cloud computing environments,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We are eager to provide CloudCheckr with an easier way to achieve FedRAMP compliance, in a way that puts less strain on resources and personnel and more quickly brings their solutions to the federal marketplace.”

Xacta automates the necessary FedRAMP authorization package, including documentation, registration of projects, assessments, authorizations and continuous monitoring, needed to complete the FedRAMP process.

“Xacta dramatically eases the burden of managing the mountains of paperwork required for FedRAMP. When we need to update something, or adjust a control, it automatically updates all the necessary documents,” said Mike Schaub, information security manager, CloudCheckr. CloudCheckr announced in March 2020 that CloudCheckr CMx Federal™, a cloud management platform, achieved the FedRAMP Ready designation.

For more information about Xacta for FedRAMP, visit: www.telos.com/fedramp

