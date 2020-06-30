Jamf Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf”) , the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Jamf intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “JAMF.”



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets and CastleOak Securities, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience that users have come to expect to businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies through its software and the largest online community of IT administrators exclusively focused on Apple in the world, Jamf Nation.

Media Contact:

Rachel Nauen, Jamf

rachel.nauen@jamf.com