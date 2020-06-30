Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited to Acquire Controlling Interest in Jiangsu Liangyan Hospital Management Co., Ltd., Marking the 3rd Acquisitions in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, China, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced the Company, through its affiliates, entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire Jiangsu Liangyan Hospital Management Co., Ltd. (“Liangyan”), marking the 3rd acquisitions in 2020.



Founded in March 2019 with headquarters in Kunming, China, Liangyan is a comprehensive aesthetic medical institution approved by the Health Commission of Yunnan Province, providing surgical aesthetic service, non-surgical aesthetic service and other associated services.

Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company plans to acquire 80% equity interest in Liangyan, which owns and operates one aesthetic medical treatment center and one dental clinic in Kunming.



The acquisition of Liangyan is in line with the Company’s growth strategy in identifying, acquiring, and integrating treatment centers and will further enable the Company to respond to growing demand for aesthetic medical services nationwide. Liangyan will deploy the Company’s proven scalable business model with highly standardized operating procedures across a centralized network.

Dr. Zhou Pengwu, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Liangyan into the family of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited, marking our 3rd acquisition transaction in 2020. We will continue to search suitable acquisition targets at a fair price. COVID-19 brought both challenges and opportunities to us. We hope this acquisition will position the Company well for our business and market expansion, and build up long-term value for our shareholders.”

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.aihgroup.net/ .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

