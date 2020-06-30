Mavenlink Appoints Steve DeSantis as CFO to Set Foundation for Continued Growth

Proven Financial Executive to Bolster Leadership Team Committed to Exceptional Customer Experience, Technology Innovation

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced Steve DeSantis has joined its executive team as CFO to oversee essential business functions, guide organizational growth, and ensure Mavenlink continues to help professional services companies realize their full potential.



DeSantis has more than 30 years of proven financial management experience in both the private and public sectors. In his role as CFO, he will act as an operational cornerstone, managing the finance and accounting functions of Mavenlink's business, as well as HR, legal, networking, business systems, and information security. In his broad role, DeSantis will build leading capabilities to support Mavenlink’s rapid growth.

“DeSantis' experience, ranging from private equity to raising capital and overseeing growth strategies, makes him the perfect fit for Mavenlink,” said Ray Grainger, CEO and founder, Mavenlink. “We are excited to have him join our executive team, and I am confident his strong leadership will help us continue building the business through our next stages of growth."

Prior to Mavenlink DeSantis took two companies public: ShiftPixy in 2017 and TCI Solutions in 2004. He also served as CFO to four other technology companies from 2005 to 2019: DATAllegro, Predixion Software, Cloudvirga, and Nexiant. He was CFO of DATAllegro when the company was acquired by Microsoft in 2008 and was co-founder and CFO of Predixion Software.

“I believe Mavenlink is one of the preeminent software companies in Southern California,” said DeSantis. “The company is a clear technology leader in the professional services market and has exhibited sustained high growth year after year. That impressive track record, coupled with the strong leadership team and culture of the company, presented a compelling career opportunity. I look forward to helping Mavenlink continue to deliver on its growth mission and deliver exceptional products and services to its clients.”

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com .

Contact:

Mavenlink@BOCACommunications.com