OpsRamp Expands Hybrid Discovery and Monitoring to Improve Digital Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , a modern SaaS platform for hybrid infrastructure discovery, monitoring, management, and automation, today announced new synthetic and cloud monitoring capabilities for identifying and resolving user performance issues across business-critical applications and services.



As IT organizations adjust to remote infrastructure operations, OpsRamp now combines user experience metrics with end-to-end synthetic transaction visibility and service maps to deliver better business context and improved customer experiences across their websites and digital properties. The OpsRamp Summer 2020 Release also introduces 22 new cloud monitoring integrations for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and visualizations for machine learning-powered event correlation.

Highlights of the OpsRamp Summer 2020 Release include:

Hybrid Discovery and Monitoring: Enterprises can deliver a unified view of system health with auto-discovery of on-premises and multicloud resources, proactive detection of performance issues with native instrumentation and integrations, and exceptional customer experiences with service maps and new synthetic monitoring.

New Synthetic Monitoring. OpsRamp synthetic monitoring not only identifies bottlenecks across multi-step transactions but also correlates transactional performance such as page responsiveness and page timeouts with business metrics such as conversion rates and completion rates. The Summer 2020 Release improves digital experience monitoring with transaction latency breakdown for easier identification of specific steps that contribute to user experience issues, HTTP response header logging for web performance insights, and customizable transaction steps for better context on web service incidents.

Expanded Cloud Monitoring. OpsRamp currently offers more than 140 integrations across leading public cloud providers such as AWS , Microsoft Azure , and Google Cloud Platform ( GCP ). The OpsRamp Summer 2020 Release helps cloud engineers monitor and optimize cloud infrastructure with support for 22 new AWS services, including AppStream, Cognito, EventBridge, GuardDuty, Lex, OpsWorks and SageMaker.

Event and Incident Management: IT teams can save time with reduced alert noise, bring down mean time to resolution (MTTR) with accelerated root cause analysis, and improve collaboration with alert notifications and certified ITSM integrations. New artificial intelligence for IT operations ( AIOps ) capabilities help incident managers minimize the business impact of IT outages with faster service restoration.

Alert Sequencing Explainer and Alert Sequence Policy Status. Enterprise IT can build trust and visibility with alert sequencing explainers that describe how the machine learning algorithms work. Alert sequence policy status shows model training progress at each stage of the event management lifecycle.

Syslog Event Ingestion. OpsRamp can now consume, process, and analyze Syslog events so that IT teams can better analyze system behavior and troubleshoot business-critical services with the right context.

OpsRamp can now consume, process, and analyze Syslog events so that IT teams can better analyze system behavior and troubleshoot business-critical services with the right context. New Alert Integrations. OpsRamp now offers out-of-the-box alert integrations for AppDynamics, Microsoft Systems Center Operations Manager, Sumo Logic, and Sysdig adding to the platform’s existing integration ecosystem .

“Modern IT operations teams need to embrace user-centric KPIs for digital services if they want to grow company revenues and customer loyalty,” said Bhanu Singh, SVP of Engineering and DevOps at OpsRamp. “OpsRamp's powerful discovery and monitoring combines user experience metrics with hybrid infrastructure instrumentation, service maps, and underlying AIOps capabilities to ensure high-performing web applications. These are the ingredients needed to deliver the best possible digital experiences and drive better business outcomes.”

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is an IT operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include: hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and HPE. For more information, visit www.opsramp.com .

