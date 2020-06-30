Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

Names new President & CEO

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Conn., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Software Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in healthcare communications, recently announced that as of July 1, 2020, Steve Mongelli, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, will transition into the role of President & CEO. Sean Rotermund, the company’s Founder, and CEO will become the Founder & Vice Chairman of Clarity, focusing on strategic initiatives for the company.



Mongelli has been with Clarity since the company’s inception and has taken on various roles during his tenure. He has extensive experience in the national healthcare and insurance business marketplace, which has been instrumental in Clarity’s continued growth. “It’s been an incredible journey,” Mongelli stated. “I’ve been fortunate to partner with Sean since Clarity’s beginnings, and it has been inspiring to watch him take Clarity from an idea to a market leader in the healthcare IT arena. I look forward to leading the incredible team we’ve built to continue to deliver for our valued clients and to bring Clarity to the next level.”

Stepping out of the role of CEO was not an easy decision for Rotermund, but he is confident that Steve is the best person to lead Clarity to continued success. “This decision is something I have given careful consideration to,” Rotermund stated. “I am excited to focus my energy on areas within Clarity that I’m passionate about and where I can have the greatest impact on the company’s continued success.”

Clarity also announced several additional changes to their Executive team. Steve Palma, Senior Vice President of Sales, took on the role of Chief Growth Officer, and Kathy Dolan, Vice President of Client Engagement, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations. Clarity has already begun to execute their transition plans to ensure the changeover is seamless.

About Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.

Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. provides technology driving healthcare engagement through multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and control over the management and delivery of their communications. Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various healthcare organizations throughout the country. Clarity’s custom solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use and allow a single communication to be published to any media type - print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit www.clarityssi.com .

Media Contact: April Begin Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. abegin@clarityssi.com