Nightfood Secures Distribution in Central Market With Stores in the Five Largest Cities in Texas: Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion consumers spend on nighttime snacks, is excited to announce that Nightfood has secured distribution in upscale chain Central Market, with locations in the five largest cities in Texas.



A gourmet grocery chain owned by San Antonio-based H-E-B, Central Market’s open, serpentine-flow, full view European-style layout offers a completely new food shopping experience.

“Rolling into Texas with Central Market is a fantastic development for us,” remarked Sean Folkson, Nightfood’s CEO. “This is a top-tier upscale chain that brings us to not only each of the five largest cities in Texas, but also adds five of the fifteen most populous cities in the country, according to census data.”

The Nightfood website hosts an online supermarket product request form , and Texas has consistently been one of the top five requested states, along with New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and California.

Central Market is the first Nightfood supermarket partner to take on all eight flavors produced to date. Nightfood is expected to be set on shelf in all stores during the week of June 29, 2020.

Management believes having distribution in these heavily populated areas will help word of the brand spread, especially within the pregnancy community. Significant national media coverage is expected in coming months with Nightfood’s marketing and publicity initiatives targeting the pregnant consumer, and the launch of the newest Nightfood flavor, Pickles For Two.

“Along with the potential for distribution in New York metro coming shortly, these new distribution points bring us local to millions more people in densely populated areas,” added Folkson. “Central Market is an iconic and influential ten store chain that serves a tremendous number of consumers. Adding retail distribution in so many of the largest cities in the country can accelerate growth through word-of-mouth and our footprint on social media, and allow us to get more impact from any big publicity hits we might secure.”

Nightfood ice cream is expected to retail at $4.99 in all Central Market locations.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Management also encourages Nightfood shareholders to connect with the Company via these methods:

E-mail: By signing up at ir.nightfood.com , investors can receive updates of filings and news releases in their inbox.

Telegram: There is now a live, interactive Telegram group which interested parties can join to reach team members and discuss Nightfood. Ask questions, learn more about the company and discuss future prospects. Join the Telegram Group Here: https://t.me/NightfoodHoldings

YouTube: The company has established a new YouTube series which will feature weekly videos with team members, insights into latest industry developments, and provide a behind the scenes look at the latest company developments. Click here to subscribe to Nightfood’s YouTube channel.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3