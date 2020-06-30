TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will publish its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, in a press release to be issued by 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru .



