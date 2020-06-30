Advantest Launches New IC Memory Tester That Integrates Burn-In and Core Testing for 5G Product Development

New H5620ES System Enhances Testing Efficiency in Lab Environments Prior to Transfer into Production

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has added to its H5600 family of memory testers by introducing the new, highly versatile H5620ES engineering test system, designed for both high-speed burn-in and core testing of today’s DDR4, next-generation DDR5, and low-power, double-data-rate (LPDDR) devices in laboratory environments. By streamlining the number of accessories and reducing the time required between burn-in and core testing, the new H5620ES shrinks the cost of test for evaluating advanced memory devices used throughout 5G applications.



Like its sister system, the H5620 production unit introduced in March of this year, the new tester delivers high productivity by parallel testing both DDR4 and DDR5 memories. It can accommodate memory ICs with 100-MHz frequencies and 200-Mbps data rates.

The engineering system is optimized for ease of use in product development. Its compact design saves space and enables mobility in laboratory environments while its open-top architecture makes it easy to perform pick-and-place operations without removing the device interface board (DIB).

The H5620ES runs on the same FutureSuite™ operating system as the H5620 production unit, enabling testing with the same waveform. It also allows pre-testing routines such as contact checking to be conducted on the H5620ES system before transfer to the H5620 tester, thereby reducing cycle times in production.

“Our new H5620ES system meets all challenges in cost-efficiently developing and qualifying the newest data-storage ICs that are in high demand for the rapidly growing 5G market,” said Takeo Miura, vice president of Advantest’s Memory ATE Business Group.

Shipments of the H5620ES engineering system are expected to begin in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

