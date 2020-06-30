Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PINTEC Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 29, 2020 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.pintec.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, 9/F Heng An Building, No. 17 East 3rd Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans and business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions. For more information, please visit ir.pintec.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Joyce Tang
Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.
Phone: +1-646-308-1622
E-mail: ir@pintec.com

Jack Wang
ICR Inc.
Phone: +1-646-308-1622
E-mail: pintec@icrinc.com

