Darcy Bergen Discusses the Benefits of Taking a Retirement Planning Class

Many Can Benefit from the Information Presented at a Retirement Planning Class, According to Darcy BergenPEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although many people have some form of retirement in place, many have no idea how much it will cost to retire properly. Further, the Baby Boomer generation that is currently looking to retire has focused almost entirely on Social Security as their primary source of retirement income. Darcy Bergen, a financial planner out of Peoria, AZ, teaches a retirement planning class at a nearby college.
Darcy Bergen talks about how it is important to explore different sources of retirement income. This includes 401k, pension, and other investments. Depending solely on Social Security can limit what retirement will look like, and in many instances, it is often not enough. Darcy Bergen also mentions this is why there are still so many people who are 70 and above in the workforce.
Most people look to retire between the ages of 60 and 70. However, it is never too early to start retirement planning. Darcy Bergen suggests that even millennials take a class to learn more about how to set aside retirement savings and how much is needed in order to retire.
Darcy Bergen explains that one of the main benefits of taking a retirement planning class is to enjoy peace of mind. It can be comforting to know that there is a plan in place that will allow a person to retire when they want. By knowing how much money is needed, it allows people to work toward a goal.
A retirement planning class can also help to get couples on the same page. Darcy Bergen identifies that it can become very clear that husbands and wives have not talked about retirement together. They have different ideas of what they need to do and how they’re going to accomplish their goals. Within the class, it allows couples to set up a plan together so that both parties are in agreement.
Additionally, retirement planning classes cover tax benefits, cost savings, and other pre-retirement information that should be known. Throughout his years of helping people to plan for retirement, Darcy Bergen acknowledges that many people are operating on misinformation. They don’t do the necessary research. They simply assume that they will have enough to retire when the time comes. Bergen also acknowledges that this is a big mistake and one that far too many Americans make every year.
Darcy Bergen continues to hold the retirement planning class locally in Peoria. It is open to those of all ages. Additionally, he offers formal income planning for retirement as well as Social Security planning so that people can clear up all of the uncertainties and have a more specific plan to help them retire at the age that they desire.
