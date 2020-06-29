Hallmark Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ in millions: (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Income $ (34.0 ) $ (5.1 ) $ (0.6 ) $ 10.3 Operating (Loss) Earnings (1) $ (36.5 ) $ 5.1 $ (16.9 ) $ 18.4 $ per diluted share: Net Income $ (1.87 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.57 Operating (Loss) Earnings (1) $ (2.01 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.93 ) $ 1.01

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (all comparisons to same prior year period):

Gross premiums written increased 28% to $214.1 million



Net premiums written increased 35% to $127.5 million



Net combined ratio of 141.4% compared to 96.3%. Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $53.1 million added 44.7 percentage points to the net combined ratio compared to $0.1 million of net favorable prior year loss reserve development having a negligible impact on the net combined ratio.



Net loss of $34.0 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share



Operating loss of $36.5 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to operating earnings of $5.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below)



Net investment gains of $3.2 million compared to net investment losses of $12.9 million

Fiscal 2019 Highlights (all comparisons to same prior year period):

Gross premiums written increased 27% to $843.8 million



Net premiums written increased 36% to $496.6 million



Net combined ratio of 108.0% compared to 97.1%. Net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $60.9 million added 13.9 percentage points to the net combined ratio compared to $6.0 million adding 1.6 percentage points to the net combined ratio.



Net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share



Operating loss of $16.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to operating earnings of $18.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below)



Net investment gains of $20.6 million, including $4.5 million in net realized gains and a $16.1 million increase in net unrealized gains, compared to net investment losses of $10.2 million, which included $1.8 million in net realized gains and $12.0 million in net unrealized losses



Operating cash inflow of $27.7 million compared to operating cash outflow of $32.9 million



Book value per share grew 2% to $14.53

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change ($ in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Gross premiums written 214,101 167,179 28 % 843,831 663,015 27 % Net premiums written 127,533 94,507 35 % 496,552 363,798 36 % Net premiums earned 118,849 91,300 30 % 436,877 363,087 20 % Investment income, net of expenses 5,031 4,526 11 % 20,604 18,232 13 % Investment gains (losses), net 3,206 (12,873 ) 125 % 20,618 (10,195 ) 302 % Net (loss) income (33,966 ) (5,075 ) -569 % (625 ) 10,347 -106 % Operating (loss) earnings (1) (36,499 ) 5,095 -816 % (16,913 ) 18,401 -192 % Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (1.87 ) $ (0.28 ) -568 % $ (0.03 ) $ 0.57 -105 % Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (1.87 ) $ (0.28 ) -568 % $ (0.03 ) $ 0.57 -105 % Operating (loss) earnings per share - diluted (1) $ (2.01 ) $ 0.28 -818 % $ (0.93 ) $ 1.01 -192 % Operating cash flow 4,770 (13,952 ) 134 % 27,670 (32,935 ) 184 % Book value per share $ 14.53 $ 14.17 2 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 11.82 $ 11.35 4 %

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Review

Gross Premiums Written

During the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Hallmark Financial’s gross premiums written were $214.1 million and $843.8 million, respectively, representing an increase of 28% and 27%, respectively, from the $167.2 million and $663.0 million in gross premiums written for the same periods in 2018.

Net Premiums Written

During the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Hallmark Financial’s net premiums written were $127.5 million and $496.6 million, respectively, representing an increase of 35% and 36%, respectively, from the $94.5 million and $363.8 million in net premiums written for the same periods of 2018. The increase in net premiums written for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was due to premium growth in each of its Segments, as well as overall increased net retention of business.

Net Premiums Earned

Hallmark Financial’s net premiums earned were $118.8 million and $436.9 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to $91.3 million and $363.1 million for the same periods in 2018.

Investments

Hallmark Financial’s fiscal year 2019 total investment income and gains on investments were $50.4 million, comprised of $20.6 million net investment income, $20.6 million net investment gains, and $9.2 million net unrealized holding gains reported in comprehensive income. The 2019 total portfolio return was 8.0%.

During the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, net investment income was $5.0 million and $20.6 million, respectively, representing an increase of 11% and 13% for the same periods of 2018.

At December 31, 2019 fixed-income securities were $574.3 million, with a tax equivalent book yield of 3.2% compared to 3.4% as of December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, our fixed-income portfolio had an average modified duration of 1.5 years and 79% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less. As of December 31, 2019, 15% of our investment portfolio was invested in equity securities.

At December 31, 2019, total investments were $675.7 million, including net unrealized gains of $30.5 million. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash were $54.9 million. Total investments, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $730.6 million or $40.31 per share.

Pre-Tax Income

Hallmark Financial had pre-tax loss of $43.1 million and $1.0 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to a pre-tax loss of $6.5 million and pre-tax income of $12.8 million reported during the same periods in 2018.

The decline in pre-tax results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was predominately driven by adverse prior year loss reserve development, partially offset by increased revenue from higher net premiums earned, net investment income and finance charges, as well as investment gains compared to investment losses reported for the same periods in 2018.

Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses (“LAE”) and Net Combined Ratios

Increases in revenue were offset by increased losses and LAE for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 of $75.8 million and $106.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods due primarily to unfavorable net prior year reserve development, as well as increased net premiums earned. Hallmark Financial reported $53.1 million and $60.9 million, respectively, of unfavorable net prior year loss reserve development during the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to favorable prior year loss reserve development of $0.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018 and unfavorable prior year loss reserve development of $6.0 million during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The unfavorable net prior year loss reserve development for fiscal 2019 was primarily related to commercial auto claims incurred in the years 2016 and 2017.

Hallmark Financial had a net loss ratio of 118.1% and 82.9% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 70.6% and 70.5% reported during the same periods in 2018. Catastrophe losses contributed 0.6% and 1.2% to the net loss ratios for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 5.1% and 2.6% for the same periods of the prior year.

The expense ratio was 23.3% and 25.1% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 25.7% and 26.6% reported during the same periods in 2018. The Company reported a net combined ratio of 141.4% and 108.0% for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 96.3% and 97.1% during the same periods in 2018.

Net Income

Hallmark Financial reported a net loss of $34.0 million and $0.6 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $5.1 million and net income of $10.3 million for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

On a diluted basis per share, the Company reported a net loss of $1.87 per share and $0.03 per share for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to a net loss of $0.28 per share and net income of $0.57 per share for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Hallmark Financial expects to file its first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q within the next few weeks and to timely file its second quarter 2020 Form 10-Q.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial statements. In addition, the Company’s definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and operating earnings per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses from GAAP net income. Management believes that operating earnings and operating earnings per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company’s core insurance operations. Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share. A reconciliation of operating earnings and operating earnings per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Weighted Income Less Tax Net Average Diluted ($ in thousands) Before Tax Effect After Tax Shares Diluted Per Share Fourth Quarter 2019 Reported GAAP measures (unaudited) $ (43,094 ) $ (9,128 ) $ (33,966 ) 18,123 $ (1.87 ) Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (3,206 ) $ (673 ) $ (2,533 ) 18,123 $ (0.14 ) Operating earnings $ (46,300 ) $ (9,801 ) $ (36,499 ) 18,123 $ (2.01 ) Fourth Quarter 2018 Reported GAAP measures (unaudited) $ (6,453 ) $ (1,378 ) $ (5,075 ) 18,055 $ (0.28 ) Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 12,873 $ 2,703 $ 10,170 18,198 $ 0.56 Operating earnings $ 6,420 $ 1,325 $ 5,095 18,198 $ 0.28 Fiscal 2019 Reported GAAP measures $ (1,032 ) $ (407 ) $ (625 ) 18,107 $ (0.03 ) Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ (20,618 ) $ (4,330 ) $ (16,288 ) 18,107 $ (0.90 ) Operating earnings $ (21,650 ) $ (4,737 ) $ (16,913 ) 18,107 $ (0.93 ) Fiscal 2018 Reported GAAP measures $ 12,803 $ 2,456 $ 10,347 18,201 $ 0.57 Excluded investment (gains)/losses $ 10,195 $ 2,141 $ 8,054 18,201 $ 0.44 Operating earnings $ 22,998 $ 4,597 $ 18,401 18,201 $ 1.01

Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by excluding goodwill, net intangible assets and related deferred tax liabilities from GAAP stockholders’ equity. Management believes that tangible book value per share provides useful information to investors about the Company’s per share equity value exclusive of goodwill and net intangible assets from prior acquisitions. Stockholders’ equity is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to tangible stockholder’s equity. A reconciliation of tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

As of December 31, (amounts in thousands, except per share) 2019 2018 Reported GAAP stockholders' equity $ 263,282 $ 255,532 Excluded: Goodwill (44,695 ) (44,695 ) Intangible assets, net (5,087 ) (7,555 ) Deferred tax liability related to intangible assets, net 795 1,314 Tangible stockholders' equity 214,295 204,596 Common shares outstanding 18,123 18,027 Tangible book value per share $ 11.82 $ 11.35

About Hallmark Financial

Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform. With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Jersey City and Atlanta, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services approximately $800 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets. Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Webb, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at 817.348.1600

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except par value) Dec. 31 Dec. 31 ASSETS 2019 2018 Investments: Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $569,498 in 2019 and $550,268 in 2018) $ 574,279 $ 545,870 Equity securities (cost: $71,895 in 2019 and $68,709 in 2018) 99,215 80,896 Other investment (cost: $3,763 in 2019 and $3,763 in 2018) 2,169 1,148 Total investments 675,663 627,914 Cash and cash equivalents 53,336 35,594 Restricted cash 1,612 4,877 Ceded unearned premiums 164,221 133,031 Premiums receivable 148,288 119,778 Accounts receivable 4,286 1,619 Receivable for securities 12,581 3,369 Reinsurance recoverable 315,466 252,029 Deferred policy acquisition costs 22,994 14,291 Goodwill 44,695 44,695 Intangible assets, net 5,087 7,555 Federal income tax recoverable 8,995 - Deferred federal income taxes, net 2,185 4,983 Prepaid expenses 2,603 2,588 Other assets 33,262 12,571 Total Assets $ 1,495,274 $ 1,264,894 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $942 in 2019) $ 49,058 $ - Revolving credit facility payable - 30,000 Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $846 in 2019 and $898 in 2018) 55,856 55,804 Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 620,355 527,247 Unearned premiums 388,926 298,061 Reinsurance balances payable 59,274 67,328 Current federal income tax payable - 4 Pension liability 1,388 2,018 Payable for securities 1,648 698 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 55,487 28,202 Total Liabilities 1,231,992 1,009,362 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2019 and 2018 3,757 3,757 Additional paid-in capital 123,468 123,168 Retained earnings 160,570 161,195 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 688 (6,660 ) Treasury stock (2,749,738 shares in 2019 and 2,846,131 shares in 2018), at cost (25,201 ) (25,928 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 263,282 255,532 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,495,274 $ 1,264,894





Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2019

2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Gross premiums written $ 214,101 $ 167,179 $ 843,831 $ 663,015 Ceded premiums written (86,568 ) (72,672 ) (347,279 ) (299,217 ) Net premiums written 127,533 94,507 496,552 363,798 Change in unearned premiums (8,684 ) (3,207 ) (59,675 ) (711 ) Net premiums earned 118,849 91,300 436,877 363,087 Investment income, net of expenses 5,031 4,526 20,604 18,232 Investment gains (losses), net 3,206 (12,873 ) 20,618 (10,195 ) Finance charges 1,717 1,567 7,026 5,115 Commission and fees 246 324 1,190 2,928 Other income 13 12 56 101 Total revenues 129,062 84,856 486,371 379,268 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 140,304 64,460 362,165 256,028 Operating expenses 29,704 25,022 117,360 103,424 Interest expense 1,531 1,210 5,410 4,545 Amortization of intangible assets 617 617 2,468 2,468 Total expenses 172,156 91,309 487,403 366,465 Income before tax (43,094 ) (6,453 ) (1,032 ) 12,803 Income tax expense (9,128 ) (1,378 ) (407 ) 2,456 Net income $ (33,966 ) $ (5,075 ) $ (625 ) $ 10,347 Net income per share: Basic $ (1.87 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.57 Diluted $ (1.87 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.57





Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Segment Data Three Months Ended Dec. 31 Specialty Commercial

Segment Standard Commercial

Segment Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands, unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross premiums written $ 169,879 $ 125,315 $ 21,719 $ 20,190 $ 22,503 $ 21,674 $ - $ - $ 214,101 $ 167,179 Ceded premiums written (76,766 ) (60,930 ) (6,666 ) (9,301 ) (3,136 ) (2,441 ) - - (86,568 ) (72,672 ) Net premiums written 93,113 64,385 15,053 10,889 19,367 19,233 - - 127,533 94,507 Change in unearned premiums (10,350 ) (2,616 ) 108 6,747 1,558 (7,338 ) - - (8,684 ) (3,207 ) Net premiums earned 82,763 61,769 15,161 17,636 20,925 11,895 - - 118,849 91,300 Total revenues 86,719 66,776 16,152 18,569 22,683 13,732 3,508 (14,221 ) 129,062 84,856 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 104,351 46,267 16,339 10,834 19,614 7,359 - - 140,304 64,460 Pre-tax income (loss) (34,532 ) 7,800 (4,467 ) 1,851 (2,847 ) 2,400 (1,248 ) (18,504 ) (43,094 ) (6,453 ) Net loss ratio (1) 126.1 % 74.9 % 107.8 % 61.4 % 93.7 % 61.9 % 118.1 % 70.6 % Net expense ratio (1) 21.1 % 21.9 % 28.5 % 33.7 % 21.2 % 21.3 % 23.3 % 25.7 % Net combined ratio (1) 147.2 % 96.8 % 136.3 % 95.1 % 114.9 % 83.2 % 141.4 % 96.3 % Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development (48,906 ) (727 ) (4,234 ) 164 21 672 - - (53,119 ) 109

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.





Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Segment Data Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31 Specialty Commercial

Segment Standard Commercial

Segment Personal Segment Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross premiums written $ 651,913 $ 501,806 $ 92,645 $ 86,121 $ 99,273 $ 75,088 $ - $ - $ 843,831 $ 663,015 Ceded premiums written (301,866 ) (250,075 ) (29,753 ) (16,899 ) (15,660 ) (32,243 ) - - (347,279 ) (299,217 ) Net premiums written 350,047 251,731 62,892 69,222 83,613 42,845 - - 496,552 363,798 Change in unearned premiums (57,459 ) 6,455 1,078 3,099 (3,294 ) (10,265 ) - - (59,675 ) (711 ) Net premiums earned 292,588 258,186 63,970 72,321 80,319 32,580 - - 436,877 363,087 Total revenues 309,619 280,283 68,179 76,548 88,225 38,623 20,348 (16,186 ) 486,371 379,268 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 248,781 194,268 50,036 39,396 63,348 22,364 - - 362,165 256,028 Pre-tax income (loss) (1,371 ) 28,780 (841 ) 13,090 427 3,061 753 (32,128 ) (1,032 ) 12,803 Net loss ratio (1) 85.0 % 75.2 % 78.2 % 54.5 % 78.9 % 68.6 % 82.9 % 70.5 % Net expense ratio (1) 21.8 % 22.6 % 30.0 % 33.5 % 22.7 % 26.3 % 25.1 % 26.6 % Net combined ratio (1) 106.8 % 97.8 % 108.2 % 88.0 % 101.6 % 94.9 % 108.0 % 97.1 % Net Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development (60,138 ) (16,457 ) (726 ) 8,993 (36 ) 1,511 - - (60,900 ) (5,953 )

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP. The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.