HARRIS COUNTY DA KIM OGG REFUSES TO RELEASE HISTORY OF EX COP INVOLVED IN SHOOTING DEATH'S OF NINE AFRICAN AMERICANS

HARRIS COUNTY DA KIM OGG REFUSES TO RELEASE FACTS ABOUT EX COP’S ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN SHOOTING DEATH'S OF NINE AFRICAN AMERICANSHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 19 months have passed since the formal request was made to the Harris County Conviction Integrity Unit for the release of the disciplinary file of former DEA Agent John Jack Schumacher. Schumacher, who was once investigated by congress for Civil Rights Violations, has been subpoenaed by state officials to testify in the wrongful conviction of case of Lamar Burks.
Burks has spent the last 20 years in the state for a murder he claims was pinned on him by Schumacher and partner Chad Scott in their effort to destroy black owned businesses in the Fifth Ward Section of Houston, Texas. Scott was recently convicted by a Federal jury for lying under oath, falsifying records, falsely identifying suspects, excepting bribes, and stealing cash and other property during arrest.
The Department of Justice has reopened this investigation into Schumacher and Scotts involvement in the Burks case. On November 6, 2018 Attorneys at Hughes Arrell & Kinchen LLP emailed and delivered a formal request to Harris County DA Kim Ogg and her Chief of the Conviction Integrity Unit Assistant District Attorney Gerald Doyle seeking the file on Schumacher who has been professional disciplined 19 times and who allegedly is responsible for the deaths of 9 African American civilian while in the line of duty. The following exchange was captured on record between the late Congressman Elijah Cummings and R.C. Gamble Chief Inspector of the DEA during hearings held of Capitol Hill, The House of Representatives Committee on Government Reform:
Mr. CUMMINGS. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.
I have been sitting here and something is missing. Let me ask
you a few questions, Mr. GAMBLE.
Did you have an opportunity to look into Mr. Schumacher’s back-
ground?
Mr. GAMBLE. Yes, I did.
Mr. CUMMINGS. What did you find?
Mr. GAMBLE. Disciplinary actions, that would be the only thing that I
would be concerned with. While he was with the Houston Police
Department, there were 19 allegations, complaints filed against
Him, and four since he has been at DEA.
Mr. CUMMINGS. What about shootings? He seemed to be unclear
About shootings and killing people.
Mr. GAMBLE. There were a total of about eight---just 1 second
and I can tell you.
There were a total of nine shootings---two, four, six, eight, with
the PD one with DEA.
Mr. CUMMINGS. Did they occur in the Houston area?
Mr. GAMBLE. Yes.
Legal experts say that Lamar Burks Constitutional rights would be seriously violated if the Harris County District Attorney’s Office continue to intentionally withhold what is known as legal circle as Brady evidence without this evidence lawyers for Mr. Burks would be denied the right to properly cross examine Schumacher about his disciplinary history or subpoena as witnesses family members of the 9 people Schumacher has killed. The NAACP and Civil Rights Leaders have called on Harris County DA Kim Ogg to drop the charges. Any critics view this as blatant systemic racism due to Ogg’s relentless pursuit of two African American former HPD officers. Burks’ release the following statement:
“Ms. Ogg is engaged in a witch hunt of former HPD officers Gerald Goins and Stephen Bryant, two African Americans, and at the same time she is given a pass to two white EX COPS would killed, tortured, and falsely imprisoned members of the African American community for over two decades.”
Political analyst views the Burks case as the turning point in the race for the DA seat in the November election. Mary Nan Huffman, the republican candidate for the Harris County DA has promised equal justice for all residences of Harris County Texas. With backing from PAC’s like ENGAGED TEXAS, who boasts a 50-million-dollar war chest, Mrs. Huffman will most likely shine the light on racism and corruption as the race heats up.
