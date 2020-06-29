Software Engineer Sombudha Adhikari Discusses Simple Steps Everyone Can Take to Prevent Cyber Attacks
Software engineer Sombudha Adhikari discusses the simple steps everyone can take to prevent cyber attacks.WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber technology is constantly advancing, and unfortunately, risks associated with such technology tend to advance just as quickly. However, software engineer Sombudha Adhikari says that doesn't mean all consumers will become victims of cyber attacks. Recently, Sombudha Adhikari offered several simple steps everyday users can take to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
"Protecting yourself from a cyber attack doesn't need to be complicated," Sombudha Adhikari said. "I've offered several simple steps that even those who know very little about technology can implement to protect themselves and their families."
Sombudha Adhikari stated one of the simplest things you can do is use different usernames and passwords for each account you have online. Complicated passwords using numbers, letters, characters, and varying cases are the most ideal. Sombudha Adhikari added that a full pass-phrase, as opposed to a single word, is even better.
"Keeping your software updated does far more than remove notifications from your computer screen," Sombudha Adhikari said. "Keep internet security software and operating systems up-to-date at all times. Many times, these updates are due to flaws in the system that can be exploited for cyber crime."
Sombudha Adhikari explained another major part of keeping your online information safe is informing everyone in your family about the possibility of cyber crime. Kids and family members of all ages should understand what acceptable use of the internet looks like. They should never provide personal or account information to anyone online.
Similarly, Sombudha Adhikari explained that creating an extremely strong password for your home network is an absolute must. He also suggested using a virtual private network (VPN) to ensure your information is protected at all times. A VPN will encrypt all information you send until it arrives at the destination. It is especially important to use a VPN whenever you're using a public Wi-Fi network, such as those in public libraries, hotels, cafes, and more.
"It's important to remember not to share too much information about yourself on your social media account," Sombudha Adhikari said. "Hackers can locate your personal information more quickly on social media than most other outlets."
Sombudha Adhikari explained that numerous online quizzes or questionnaires ask for high school names, pet names, or your mother's maiden names. The answers to these questions are often the answers to security questions too. Revealing these types of answers can lead cyber criminals directly to your password.
"Provide personal information as little as possible while online," Sombudha Adhikari finished. "And if you must provide such information, don't hesitate to do your research or contact the company to ensure this information will not be used for any additional purposes."
