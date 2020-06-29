Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning Announces STEAM Based Educational Learning Platform

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation, the parent company of Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios, announces the launch of a new educational subscription service to bring STEAM educational programming into homes around the globe. The web-based subscription is focused on helping students in grades 1-4 reach benchmark academic milestones through the use of hands-on learning with building bricks as well as customized educational content.



The subscription service offered by B4K eLearning Company LLC (Bricks4kidzelearn.com) will allow students the ability to connect, build and learn together. The curriculum is matched with NGSS as well as Common Core and provides a customized educational plan for each child based on their strengths and weaknesses. The progressive nature of the program allows students to master mathematical skills, science concepts and language arts, all while learning and building with bricks.

Creative Learning Corporation has been designing programs that encourage creativity, promote learning through play, and spark interest in the areas of science, technology, math and engineering for more than 11 years. With top educators and engineers in the

U.S. and abroad, the Company has created child-centered programs to inspire the inventors and developers of tomorrow. In total, these various programs have taught more than a million children about the concepts of STEAM in addition to real-life skills such as communication, collaboration, and creativity. This innovative learning system is built on the solid foundation the company has created as a leading educational provider.

“Technology is transforming the way students learn. Our eLearning subscription Solution for education gives kids access to quality academic programs and allows them to learn at their own pace. Our subscription will revolutionize how kids build, discover, innovate, create, problem solve and design. Our goal is to prepare every child with the skills required to thrive in this rapidly changing world,” stated Christopher Rego, CEO of Creative Learning Corporation.

Through the eLearning platform, students will improve fine motor skills, creativity and critical thinking while building our models. Each build is connected to subjects kids learn about in the classroom. Within the subscription, students will have access to step-by-step building instructions as well as an educational lesson plan and worksheet to complete the weekly hands-on motorized build. Students in grades 3 and 4 will be using various sensors to program their weekly creations and make them move.

Subscribers will purchase an exclusive kit full of building bricks that will be used to complete a new theme-based model every week (no additional supplies needed week after week). Our custom online mosaic builder allows students to follow a pattern to complete an art project or use their creativity and imagination to design their very own piece of art.

Our Premium Academic Suite includes everything listed above plus access to customized academic content aligned by grade. Driven by the use of artificial intelligence and four linked websites, students will travel through a progressive, customized academic journey to reach important benchmarks and objectives to complete a series of achievements. Upon completion of the senior master level, students will participate in a challenge week competition with students from around the globe.

Creative Learning Corporation entity BFK Franchise Company LLC (Bricks 4 Kidz) has brought hands-on learning opportunities to after-school STEAM programs, in-school workshops, summer camps and birthday parties since 2009. With more than 500 locations around the globe, thousands of children participate in our programs located in schools, community centers and creativity centers every week. This dedication to excellence earned us the #1 spot as the best children’s enrichment program 3 years in a row.

Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 40 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children who are located anywhere.

They can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.

To learn more about our subscription service, please visit Bricks4kidzelearn.com. Natalie Frailey, 949-842-7219 Nfrailey@creativelearningcorp.com.