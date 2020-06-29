Toronto Couple Launches Free Application – Good Deeds – A Community-based Platform to Promote the act of Reciprocity

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Deed LLC is set to release its Kickstarter crowd funding campaign to raise funds to launch a 100% free, non-monetized application that promotes the act of reciprocity. Based on the notion of a community-based system, rather than a monetized exchange, users can receive free items or services by giving free items or services. Each Good Deed – is rewarded with free virtual credits. To kickstart each users Good Deeds journey, each user will be gifted 500 free credits upon signing up. The app is compatible with web and mobile devices (iOS and Android).



The application was created to raise awareness on the benefits of unconditional sharing, which has been scientifically proven to improve happiness and health levels in donors. Additionally, the Good Deeds’ initiative is in line with efforts in sustainable living during current times of economic uncertainty and where society is affronted by high levels of consumer wastage.

Founder and CEO of Good Deeds, Amber Yakutchik shares, “We firmly believe this is what the world needs right now. Our platform blurs the socioeconomic status of its citizens and promotes equality, trust, dignity, respect, and compassion for all mankind. We’re essentially creating a haven where we can invest in our human capital.”

The free virtual credit system is what truly sets Good Deeds apart from other free sharing, trading or bartering platforms. For the system to work, all users must fairly and equally reciprocate good deeds. The more you give the more you receive. To help users calculate the credit worthiness of each item or service, Good Deeds has created an easy and simple formula to follow.

Users may begin their Good Deeds journey by simply downloading the free application from the official Good Deeds website, Apple store or Google play. The application supports a built-in chat platform, along with a rating and review system to ensure that users are provided with uncompromised quality at all times. CTO of Good Deeds Paul Yakutchik sums up the system, “powerful and scalable in its simplicity. the Good Deeds technology was built for the granularity of the individual as well as the broader community.”

The entire process is free-of-charge and backs up the revolutionary belief that society is capable of providing meaningful acts and experiences without material standards or ulterior motives. The Good Deeds community thrives on the currencies of kindness, care, giving, community, hope, and inspiration to make the world a better place.

About Good Deed LLC

An innovative company based in Toronto Canada. We are rallied behind the acts of sharing and sustainable living. Our motto: “Do Good, Feel Better” is more than a catchy tagline. It is a mantra that drives every aspect of our operations, a passion we aim to share with mainstream societies around the world.

For press matters & collaborations you may connect with us on social media through

Facebook

Twitter

Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign Page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gooddeeds/good-deeds-a-free-app-for-a-free-society

YouTube Video Teaser: https://youtu.be/Vx_fZLAfyZ8

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amber Yakutchik

Email: amber@gooddeeds.ca

Cell: 416-294-1106

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c515a79-aeca-4d94-9783-f60b3b222da5