Le Château Addresses Recent Trading Activity

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Château Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: CTU), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), would like to report that the Company's management is not aware of the reasons that would account for the increase in market activity that occurred earlier today. 

Le Château is a Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 124 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S. Le Château, committed to research, design and product development, manufactures approximately 30% of the Company’s apparel in its own Canadian production facilities.

Emilia Di Raddo, CPA, CA, President (514) 738-7000
Johnny Del Ciancio, CPA, CA, Vice-President, Finance, (514) 738-7000
MaisonBrison:  Pierre Boucher, (514) 731-0000
