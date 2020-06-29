Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federated Investors Canada ULC announces fund name change

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Investors Canada ULC (the “Manager”) today announced that effective June 29, 2020, Federated Strategic Value U.S. Equity Dividend Fund (the “Fund”) has changed its name to “Federated Hermes Strategic Value U.S. Equity Dividend Fund” (the “Fund Name Change”). Effective January 31, 2020, the ultimate parent company of the Manager changed its name from Federated Investors, Inc. to Federated Hermes, Inc. to reflect the combination of Federated Investors and Hermes Investment Management. The Fund Name Change is a result of this rebranding.

The Fund has filed an amended and restated simplified prospectus, annual information form and fund facts documents dated June 29, 2020 to reflect the Fund Name Change. Copies of the Fund’s offering documents are available on the Fund’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) and on the Manager’s website.

For additional information, please contact Stephen Van Meter, Chief Compliance Officer, at 412-288-1046.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

