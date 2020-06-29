Jay At Play Reviews New Way to Celebrate with Stuffaloons Stuffed Balloons
Global toy company Jay At Play reviews how one of its latest innovations is helping kids to create, inflate, and celebrate.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fun, new way to inflate, create, and celebrate with their very own stuffed balloons, Stuffaloons from global toy company Jay At Play provides kids of all ages with unlimited creative fun, according to early Jay At Play reviews for the all-new product.
"The all-new Stuffaloons kit comes complete with our innovative Stuffaloons maker, three packs of confetti, two packs of glitter, standard and mini balloons, reusable clips, a number of colorful display cones, curly ribbons, pom-poms, and more," explains a Jay At Play representative, speaking from the global toy company's U.S. headquarters in Florida.
Originally unveiled late last year, now available to order online, and expected to hit the shelves in stores for the first time soon, early Jay At Play reviews for Stuffaloons have praised the product on numerous fronts.
Jay At Play reviews for Stuffaloons have called the stuffed balloon kit perfect for all occasions, ideal for creating one-of-a-kind gifts and unique party decorations, and fun for all ages, and have credited the innovation with providing unlimited creative entertainment.
Stuffaloons from Jay At Play reviews first surfaced earlier this year when the global toy company showcased its latest innovation at the 2020 New York Toy Fair, held from February 22 until February 25, 2020. "Jay At Play really blew me away this year at New York Toy Fair 2020!" says one of a number of Jay At Play reviews from attendees at the event.
"Their booth was full of amazing toys and products," they go on. "I felt the overall theme was playful fun, particularly with Stuffaloons – the easy and inexpensive way to create your own custom balloons," adds just the first of many such Jay At Play reviews.
Stuffaloons join a wealth of new products, including Happy Nappers, Mushabelly, Popzeez, Super Cute Little Babies Dolls, and Boxy Babies, recently or soon-to-be added to Jay At Play's growing collection of dolls, plush toys, youth electronics, collectibles, crafts, and activities. "Year after year, we continue to create brand new, buzz-worthy products benefiting from outstanding brand equity," says the company's representative.
Beyond Stuffaloons, other Jay At Play reviews also praise the company—the name behind Boxy Girls, Wish Me Puppies, FlipaZoo, Lullabrites, Zigamazoos, JamBrites, and many more—for its shopping experience, customer service, and high quality, cute products. "I had a great experience with Jay At Play," says customer Rormina in one of many Jay At Play reviews posted online. "Very cute product and great customer service!" says another Jay At Play review from shopper Bente.
"Such great products! Everything is quality made!" adds Jay At Play customer Brittany, meanwhile, in the third of numerous recently uploaded five-star Jay At Play reviews, wrapping up the latest testimonials for the global toy company whose products are now enjoyed in more than 75 countries around the world.
