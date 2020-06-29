Team, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Inaugural Microcap Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (“TEAM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced today that its senior management will present at the Sidoti & Company Inaugural Microcap Virtual Investor Conference on June 30, 2020.

Amerino Gatti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of TEAM during a presentation on Tuesday, June 30 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time). Mr. Gatti and Ms. Ball will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings for registered Sidoti clients throughout the conference. A copy of the presentation will be available that day in the Investor Relations section of TEAM’s website at www.teaminc.com .

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TEAM’s management, please contact your Sidoti representative or call the Company’s investor relations department at 1-800-662-8326.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client’s most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:

Susan Ball

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

(281) 331-6154