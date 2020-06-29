Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Strong execution drives higher profitability

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended May 28, 2020.



Fiscal Q3 2020 highlights

Revenue of $5.44 billion versus $4.80 billion for the prior quarter and $4.79 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $803 million, or $0.71 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $941 million, or $0.82 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $2.02 billion versus $2.00 billion for the prior quarter and $2.71 billion for the same period last year

“Micron’s exceptional execution in the fiscal third quarter drove strong sequential revenue and EPS growth, despite challenges in the macro environment,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We are ramping the industry’s most advanced DRAM technology into production and have delivered more than 75% of our NAND volume as high-value solutions, supported by record SSD revenue in the quarter. Our portfolio momentum positions us exceedingly well to leverage the long-term growth across our end markets.”

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FQ3-20 FQ2-20 FQ3-19 FQ3-20 FQ2-20 FQ3-19 Revenue $ 5,438 $ 4,797 $ 4,788 $ 5,438 $ 4,797 $ 4,788 Gross margin 1,763 1,355 1,828 1,804 1,398 1,884 percent of revenue 32.4 % 28.2 % 38.2 % 33.2 % 29.1 % 39.3 % Operating expenses 875 915 818 823 856 774 Operating income 888 440 1,010 981 542 1,110 percent of revenue 16.3 % 9.2 % 21.1 % 18.0 % 11.3 % 23.2 % Net income attributable to Micron 803 405 840 941 517 1,198 Diluted earnings per share 0.71 0.36 0.74 0.82 0.45 1.05

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $1.92 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of $101 million. Micron repurchased approximately 929,000 shares of its common stock for $40 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.29 billion, for a net cash(2) position of $2.60 billion.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020:

FQ4-20 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $5.75 billion - $6.25 billion $5.75 billion - $6.25 billion Gross margin 34.5% ± 1.5% 35.5% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $900 million ± $25 million $850 million ± $25 million Interest (income) expense, net $33 million $30 million Diluted earnings per share $0.88 ± $0.10 $1.05 ± $0.10

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. MT to discuss its third fiscal quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow @MicronTech on Twitter at twitter.com/MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Micron and the Micron orbit logo are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the industry, our strategic position, and financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, net cash, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. Nine Months Ended May 28,

2020 February 27,

2020 May 30,

2019 May 28,

2020 May 30,

2019 Revenue $ 5,438 $ 4,797 $ 4,788 $ 15,379 $ 18,536 Cost of goods sold 3,675 3,442 2,960 10,895 9,229 Gross margin 1,763 1,355 1,828 4,484 9,307 Selling, general, and administrative 216 223 206 650 624 Research and development 649 681 606 1,970 1,818 Other operating (income) expense, net 10 11 6 18 139 Operating income 888 440 1,010 1,846 6,726 Interest income 23 34 52 101 148 Interest expense (51 ) (46 ) (29 ) (144 ) (89 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net 10 (1 ) (317 ) 55 (392 ) 870 427 716 1,858 6,393 Income tax (provision) benefit (68 ) (21 ) 135 (144 ) (622 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 3 1 — 6 1 Net income 805 407 851 1,720 5,772 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) (2 ) (11 ) (21 ) (20 ) Net income attributable to Micron $ 803 $ 405 $ 840 $ 1,699 $ 5,752 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.37 $ 0.76 $ 1.53 $ 5.15 Diluted 0.71 0.36 0.74 1.50 5.01 Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,111 1,111 1,105 1,110 1,117 Diluted 1,129 1,133 1,129 1,131 1,148

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

As of May 28,

2020 February 27,

2020 August 29,

2019 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 8,267 $ 7,118 $ 7,152 Short-term investments 391 363 803 Receivables 3,603 3,049 3,195 Inventories 5,405 5,208 5,118 Other current assets 233 238 235 Total current assets 17,899 15,976 16,503 Long-term marketable investments 577 586 1,164 Property, plant, and equipment 30,081 29,647 28,240 Intangible assets 332 332 340 Deferred tax assets 775 764 837 Goodwill 1,228 1,228 1,228 Operating lease right-of-use assets 599 605 — Other noncurrent assets 514 510 575 Total assets $ 52,005 $ 49,648 $ 48,887 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,364 $ 5,077 $ 4,626 Current debt 330 237 1,310 Other current liabilities 491 508 454 Total current liabilities 6,185 5,822 6,390 Long-term debt 6,356 5,188 4,541 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 540 548 — Noncurrent unearned government incentives 553 586 636 Other noncurrent liabilities 453 383 452 Total liabilities 14,087 12,527 12,019 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 98 98 98 Micron shareholders’ equity Common stock 119 119 118 Additional capital 8,764 8,725 8,214 Retained earnings 32,402 31,602 30,761 Treasury stock (3,454 ) (3,414 ) (3,221 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11 ) (9 ) 9 Total Micron shareholders’ equity 37,820 37,023 35,881 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — 889 Total equity 37,820 37,023 36,770 Total liabilities and equity $ 52,005 $ 49,648 $ 48,887

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended May 28,

2020 May 30,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,720 $ 5,772 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 4,083 4,008 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 20 39 Stock-based compensation 239 176 (Gain) loss on debt prepayments, repurchases, and conversions (40 ) 386 Change in operating assets and liabilities Receivables (461 ) 2,373 Inventories (286 ) (1,315 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 700 (703 ) Deferred income taxes, net 26 195 Other 34 25 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,035 10,956 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (5,943 ) (7,752 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (793 ) (3,814 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities 1,157 1,271 Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 636 626 Proceeds from government incentives 140 668 Other (48 ) 16 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (4,851 ) (8,985 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (4,286 ) (2,376 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest in IMFT (744 ) — Payments to acquire treasury stock (203 ) (2,727 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (49 ) (54 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 5,000 1,800 Other 147 27 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (135 ) (3,330 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8 ) 6 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,041 (1,353 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,279 6,587 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,320 $ 5,234

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

NOTES

(Unaudited)

Property, Plant, and Equipment

We periodically assess the estimated useful lives of our property, plant, and equipment. Based on our assessment of planned technology node transitions, capital spending, and re-use rates, we revised the estimated useful lives of the existing equipment in our NAND wafer fabrication facilities and our research and development facilities from five years to seven years as of the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. This revision reduced our aggregate depreciation expense by approximately $510 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, of which approximately $150 million remained capitalized in inventory as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusting for the effect of the reduced amount of depreciation expense remaining in inventory, the revision in estimated useful lives benefited both operating income and net income by approximately $160 million and diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.14 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, and benefited both operating income and net income by approximately $360 million and diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.32 for the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Adoption of Lease Accounting Standard

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-02 – Leases (as amended, “ASC 842”), which amends a number of aspects of lease accounting, including requiring lessees to recognize operating leases with a term greater than one year on their balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability, measured at the present value of lease payments. In adoption, we applied the modified retrospective method and elected to not recast prior periods. As a result, we recognized $567 million for operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets and reclassified an additional $66 million of other balances to right-of-use assets to conform to the new presentation requirements of ASC 842.

Debt Activity

On April 24, 2020, we issued $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of our 2.497% senior notes due 2023 in a public offering.

On March 13, 2020, we drew the $2.50 billion available under our revolving credit facility and on April 24, 2020, we repaid the $2.50 billion outstanding principal amount under our revolving credit facility. As of May 28, 2020, $2.50 billion was available to us under the revolving credit facility.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. May 28,

2020 February 27,

2020 May 30,

2019 GAAP gross margin $ 1,763 $ 1,355 $ 1,828 Stock-based compensation 34 37 24 Start-up and preproduction costs — — 23 Other 7 6 9 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,804 $ 1,398 $ 1,884 GAAP operating expenses $ 875 $ 915 $ 818 Stock-based compensation (48 ) (48 ) (34 ) Restructure and asset impairments (4 ) (10 ) (9 ) Other — (1 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 823 $ 856 $ 774 GAAP operating income $ 888 $ 440 $ 1,010 Stock-based compensation 82 85 58 Start-up and preproduction costs — — 23 Restructure and asset impairments 4 10 9 Other 7 7 10 Non-GAAP operating income $ 981 $ 542 $ 1,110 GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 803 $ 405 $ 840 Stock-based compensation 82 85 58 Start-up and preproduction costs — — 23 Restructure and asset impairments 4 10 9 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 4 6 10 (Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions 2 — 317 Other 7 7 13 Impact of U.S. income tax reform — — (42 ) Estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures 39 4 (30 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 941 $ 517 $ 1,198 GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,129 1,133 1,129 Adjustment for stock-based compensation and capped calls 13 11 6 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,142 1,144 1,135 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.36 $ 0.74 Effects of the above adjustments 0.11 0.09 0.31 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.45 $ 1.05

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. May 28,

2020 February 27,

2020 May 30,

2019 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,023 $ 2,001 $ 2,711 Investments in capital expenditures, net Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment, net(1) (1,937 ) (2,013 ) (2,345 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (20 ) (18 ) (17 ) Amounts funded by partners 35 93 213 Adjusted free cash flow $ 101 $ 63 $ 562





(1) Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment, net include proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment of $7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, $43 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, and $58 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.





As of May 28,

2020 February 27,

2020 August 29,

2019 Cash and short-term investments $ 8,658 $ 7,481 $ 7,955 Current and noncurrent restricted cash 53 53 127 Long-term marketable investments 577 586 1,164 Current and long-term debt (6,686 ) (5,425 ) (5,851 ) Net cash $ 2,602 $ 2,695 $ 3,395

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to Micron, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, and net cash. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from numbers presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

Stock-based compensation;

Flow-through of business acquisition-related inventory adjustments;

Acquisition-related costs;

Start-up and preproduction costs;

Employee severance;

Restructure and asset impairments;

Amortization of debt discount and other costs, including the accretion of non-cash interest expense associated with our convertible debt and MMJ creditor debt;

Gains and losses from debt repurchases and conversions;

Gains and losses from business acquisition activities;

Impact of U.S. income tax reform for the one-time transition tax, release of U.S. valuation allowance, and remeasurement of net deferred taxes reflecting lower U.S. corporate tax rates; and

The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income. Non-GAAP diluted shares also include the impact of capped calls, which are anti-dilutive in GAAP earnings per share but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of convertible notes, based on the average share price for the period the capped calls were outstanding.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

(In millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $5.75 billion - $6.25 billion — $5.75 billion - $6.25 billion Gross margin 34.5% ± 1.5% 1% A 35.5% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $900 million ± $25 million $50 million B $850 million ± $25 million Interest (income) expense, net $33 million $3 million C $30 million Diluted earnings per share(1) $0.88 ± $0.10 $0.17 A, B, C, D $1.05 ± $0.10





Non-GAAP Adjustments A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 37 A Other – cost of goods sold 7 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 27 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 23 C Amortization of debt discount and other costs 3 D Tax effects of the above items and non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes 99 $ 196





(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.13 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.



Contacts: Farhan Ahmad Investor Relations farhanahmad@micron.com (408) 834-1927 Erica Rodriguez Pompen Media Relations epompen@micron.com (408) 834-1873