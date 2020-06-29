ABB Installation Products division officially opens a new distribution center in Phoenix

The new Installation Products distribution center will bring the business closer to distributors, contractors, and industrial customers in the western U.S., cutting delivery times by up to half

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ABB Electrification’s Installation Products division made inaugural shipments from its 400,000 square foot West Coast Distribution Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The distribution center, which will supply products to customers in the western region of the U.S., will be fully operational during the third quarter of 2020.

In addition to creating more than 100 jobs in the Phoenix area, the site will enable faster service and delivery times for a broad range of daily needed electrical products and in-stock items, such as Ty- Rap® cable ties, Color-Keyed® lugs, Steel City® commercial boxes and fittings and Elastimold® cable accessories.

“This new distribution center in Phoenix brings us much closer to customers in the western part of the U.S. It will allow us to deliver a wide range of essential electrical products to contractors and industrial builders with significantly improved lead times, cutting many delivery times by half,” said Chet Akiri, US Managing Director for Installation Products. “We are stocked in Phoenix and are excited to grow the business. We look forward to continuing to work to better serve our customers across the U.S. every day.”

“The new facility is part of our expansion plans to increase volume capacity and further enhance the speed and service capabilities of ABB Installation Products,” said Christy Tilton, US Sales Leader for Installation Products. “This exciting expansion is possible because of the commitment of our employees to better serve our valued customers.”

More than 2,000 products from across Installation Products’ entire portfolio will be stocked at this new Distribution Center. ABB Installation Products is the leading manufacturer of marquee products needed in the electrification ecosystem, including key brands such as T&B Liquidtight Fittings, Ty-Rap, Elastimold and Blackburn/Color Keyed products.

ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of products used to manage the connection, protection and distribution of electrical power in industrial, construction and utility applications. With a portfolio of more than 200,000 products marketed under more than 37 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products are found wherever electricity is used.

ABB (ABB: NYSE) is a leading global engineering company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by 144,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

