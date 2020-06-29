FEMP Issues Funding Opportunity to Strengthen Federal Energy and Water Infrastructure

On June 29, 2020, the U.S Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s (EERE’s) Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) issued a Federal Agency Call (FAC) on EERE Exchange titled, "Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies (AFFECT) 2020.” The AFFECT 2020 FAC (DE-EE0002329) will provide funding to strengthen energy and water infrastructure across federal agencies. Projects will improve the energy efficiency of federal operations while stimulating economic development and creating jobs in construction, building trades, and other sectors in support of President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order, Efficient Federal Operations.

“Energy and water infrastructure are essential to America’s quality of life, economic competitiveness, and national security,” said Alex Fitzsimmons, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency. “Consistent with the President’s Executive Order, DOE’s Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies program supports efforts to upgrade critical energy and water infrastructure to increase efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance the resilience of federal facilities.”

The AFFECT 2020 FAC will provide direct funding to federal agencies to advance the energy efficiency, resiliency, and security of their operations. To increase project impact, federal agencies will leverage performance contracts, such as Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs) and Utility Energy Services Contracts (UESCs), to install energy conservation measures and address infrastructure needs.

These projects support EERE’s mission by improving energy affordability, integration, and storage capabilities at federal facilities, while supporting the mission-readiness goals of federal agencies. The projects also address the issues of aging federal infrastructure and deferred maintenance and repairs. The AFFECT 2020 FAC will generate greater project impact in terms of energy cost savings, enhanced resilience, and improved energy security or cybersecurity. FEMP also intends for the AFFECT 2020 FAC to provide demonstrated opportunities to replicate projects at other federal facilities.

To apply to the AFFECT 2020 FAC, applicants must register and submit application materials through EERE Exchange. The application deadline is July 31, 2020, at 5 p.m. ET. Questions regarding this FAC can be sent to AFFECT2020@ee.doe.gov.

Updated information on this funding opportunity will be posted on FEMP’s website as it becomes available.