Public Health Orders Remain Unchanged as COVID-19 Case Numbers Increase

June 29, 2020

Wyoming’s current public health orders will be extended through July 15 as the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state continues to steadily increase, Governor Mark Gordon announced today.

Twenty-five percent of Wyoming’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the past two weeks, with 288 new cases confirmed since the current orders went into effect on June 15. New cases of the virus have been reported in 15 counties and reflects increased transmission within Wyoming communities. The governor continues to stress the importance of personal responsibility and emphasized that a cooperative effort by business owners and patrons is required to prevent businesses from being forced to close.

“It is clear from the recent increase in cases statewide that the dual threat of COVID-19 to both the health of our citizens and the health of our economy is not going away,” Governor Gordon said. “No one wants to see the progress we have made vanish, but that requires each of us to make a concerted effort to slow the spread of the virus. It is really simple and depends on everyone practicing good hygiene, social distancing and doing their best to wear a mask in public where social distancing isn’t possible. It’s the way you and our economy will both stay healthy.”

The Wyoming Department of Health and the governor continue to recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart. On Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard the number of new cases continues to be rated “Concerning.”

The continuing orders allow gatherings up to 50 persons in a confined space to occur without restrictions and permit events of up to 250 persons with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place. Faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes will continue to be permitted to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged. All public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces will remain in place.

As of June 29, Wyoming has recorded 1,144 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 299 probable cases and 20 deaths. The current health orders will remain in place until July 15.