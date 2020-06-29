Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 29th June 2020

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe Download logo

Highlights of the situation report

  • Seven (7) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (2), Botswana (1) and 4 local cases who are isolated.
  • Three (3) of the local cases are contacts to a known confirmed case, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other case.
  • Bulawayo Province reported 10 new recoveries.
  • We regret to report one facility death of a male aged 49 from Bulawayo Province, who tested positive with a history of travel from South Africa and had co-morbidities.
  • 121 RDT screening tests and 272 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 67105 (36734 RDT and 30371 PCR).
  • To date the total number of confirmed cases is 574; recovered 152, active cases 415 and 7 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

0

84

7

58

10

20

35

1

3

Harare

59

153

0

213

0

64

147

0

2

Manicaland

2

0

0

29

0

1

28

0

0

Mash Cent.

2

2

0

10

0

2

8

0

0

Mash East

15

0

0

49

0

17

32

0

0

Mash West

0

25

0

37

0

1

35

0

1

Midlands

19

0

0

55

0

4

50

0

1

Masvingo

7

2

0

53

0

15

38

0

0

Mat North

17

6

0

16

0

6

10

0

0

Mat South

0

0

0

54

0

22

32

0

0

Total

121

272

7

574

10

152

415

1

7

If you are quarantined, it is important that you stay at the place of quarantine and avoid contact with other people. Practise all recommended preventative measures to avoid being infected even during the quarantine.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

