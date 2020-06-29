Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 29th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Seven (7) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (2), Botswana (1) and 4 local cases who are isolated.

Three (3) of the local cases are contacts to a known confirmed case, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other case.

Bulawayo Province reported 10 new recoveries.

We regret to report one facility death of a male aged 49 from Bulawayo Province, who tested positive with a history of travel from South Africa and had co-morbidities.

121 RDT screening tests and 272 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 67105 (36734 RDT and 30371 PCR).

To date the total number of confirmed cases is 574; recovered 152, active cases 415 and 7 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done Number of Confirmed Cases Number Recovered Number of Active Cases Deceased Province RDT PCR New Cum New Cum New Cum Bulawayo 0 84 7 58 10 20 35 1 3 Harare 59 153 0 213 0 64 147 0 2 Manicaland 2 0 0 29 0 1 28 0 0 Mash Cent. 2 2 0 10 0 2 8 0 0 Mash East 15 0 0 49 0 17 32 0 0 Mash West 0 25 0 37 0 1 35 0 1 Midlands 19 0 0 55 0 4 50 0 1 Masvingo 7 2 0 53 0 15 38 0 0 Mat North 17 6 0 16 0 6 10 0 0 Mat South 0 0 0 54 0 22 32 0 0 Total 121 272 7 574 10 152 415 1 7

