For this 3rd operational phase of our response, the 3T strategy will be reinforced with 3 objectives: stop if not control community transmission; controlling morbidity and mortality, in particular for health personnel; reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our health system.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Cameroon: 3T strategy for COVID-19 response in Cameroon
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.