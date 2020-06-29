ProAssurance Corporation Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of ProAssurance Corporation (“ProAssurance” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: PRA ) to determine whether ProAssurance engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



ProAssurance investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities between April 26, 2019 and May 7, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

ProAssurance investors should be aware that a class action lawsuit was filed seeking to recover damages on behalf of investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, ProAssurance securities during the Class Period. According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants, allegedly, misrepresented the Company’s underwriting and reserve standards and failed to adequately reserve for losses. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ProAssurance lacked adequate underwriting process and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate loss reserves in its Specialty Property and Casualty segment; (2) ProAssurance failed to properly assess a large national healthcare account that experienced losses far exceeding the assumptions made when the account was underwritten; and (3) as a result, ProAssurance was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss and reserve charges.

Investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, ProAssurance securities and suffered losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

