Priviti Oil & Gas Opportunities Limited Partnership 2013 – Dissolution

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priviti Capital Corporation, the Investment Fund Manager for Priviti Oil & Gas Opportunities Limited Partnership 2013 (“POGO 2013” or “the Fund”) advises that, pursuant to and in accordance with the limited partnership agreement of the Fund, following satisfaction of, or provision for, all liabilities of the Fund, the net assets of the Fund were distributed to the unitholders of the Fund and the Fund was dissolved on June 29, 2020 (the "Dissolution").  As a result of the Dissolution, the Fund ceased to be a reporting issuer in each of the provinces of Canada.

About Priviti Capital Corporation

Priviti Capital Corporation is a Calgary, Alberta based private equity firm that specializes in the private Canadian energy market. We manage a number of private equity funds that invest in quality private energy corporations. For further information, please visit our website at www.priviticapital.com.

