Summary

Company Announcement

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is recalling an additional 12 salads across its eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express – which manufactures the product – announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States. The 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product that Hy-Vee pulled last week after initial notification of the investigation. Hy-Vee now has 13 private label bagged salad products (all expiration dates) that are being recalled as a result.

The products were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The list below outlines the 13 products that have been recalled. No other Hy-Vee branded salads are impacted by today’s recall.

UPC DESCRIPTION SIZE 0-07450-24669 HY-VEE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.4 OZ 0-07545-12053 HY-VEE SHREDDED ICEBERG 8 OZ 0-75450-08530 HY-VEE VEGGIE DELUXE SALAD 12 OZ 0-75450-12046 HY-VEE GREENER SUPREME BLEND 12 OZ 0-75450-12047 HY-VEE AMERICAN BLEND SALAD 12 OZ 0-75450-12048 HY-VEE ITALIAN BLEND SALAD 10 OZ 0-75450-12051 HY-VEE COLESLAW MIX 16 OZ 0-75450-12058 HY-VEE ROMAINE GARDEN SALAD 12 OZ 0-75450-24668 HY-VEE ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.7 OZ 0-75450-24670 HY-VEE SUNFLOWER CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.2 OZ 0-75450-24672 HY-VEE CHIPOTLE CHEDDAR CHOPPED KIT 11.4 OZ 0-75450-24674 HY-VEE GARDEN SALAD 12 OZ 0-75450-24715 HY-VEE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED KIT 12.8 OZ

Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

