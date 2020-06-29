Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Formula Systems Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For The Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Or Yehuda, Israel, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC. 

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Formula Systems’ audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/ as well as via the Company’s website in the Investor Relations section under Financial Reports at https://www.formulasystems.com/financial-reports.

The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request sent to its Investor Relations department at ir@formula.co.il.

About Formula

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is a global information technology company principally engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services, developing proprietary software products, and providing computer-based business solutions.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
+972-3-5389487
ir@formula.co.il

