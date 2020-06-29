iLendingDIRECT Named Best Places to Work Finalist for Fifth Consecutive Year

Auto Refinancing Company Recognized by Denver Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLendingDIRECT, a national leader in automotive refinancing, has been named a finalist for the Denver Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work award in the Extra Large (100+ employees) category. This recognition is determined wholly by employee nominations and marks the fifth consecutive year the company has been in the Top 10.

“Our employees are the core of everything we do,” says Co-Founder & CEO, Nancy Fitzgerald, “This honor, which we are thrilled to receive for the fifth year in a row, demonstrates how iLendingDIRECT prioritizes our team and company culture as the most successful way to ultimately serve our customers.”

The Denver Business Journal seeks to recognize local companies who are committed to their employees in a variety of ways; whether through collaborative work environments, strong company culture, wellness programs, growth opportunities, benefits, compensation, and more. Winners of the achievement outshine the competition when it comes to employee satisfaction.

President & COO, Tom Holgate, describes the importance of this strategy: “It’s imperative to attract and retain top talent in Colorado. This award is an exciting step forward in our ongoing growth and diversification.”

Most of the iLendingDIRECT’s staff completed the lengthy Quantum Workplace employee engagement survey; an impressive turnout that demonstrates just how passionately the iLendingDIRECT family feels about their company and community. To learn more about the company and view open positions, visit their Careers page.

Rosa Woods, SPHR, SHRM-SCP iLendingDIRECT 303-575-7293 rwoods@ilendingdirect.com