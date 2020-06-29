The RPAR Risk Parity ETF Surpasses $500 AUM Milestone; Recognized for Growth and Innovation

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Research Investment Solutions (ARIS), the Los Angeles-based wealth management and consulting firm with $12 billion in assets under management (AUM), today announced the RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSE: RPAR ) has surpassed $500 million in AUM, just 6 months following its launch in December 2019. The fund seeks to provide investors with low-cost and tax-efficient passive exposure to a risk parity investment strategy. According to Yahoo! Finance, RPAR is one of fastest growing ETFs of 20201 and has been nominated for Newcomer Alternative ETF of the Year by Fund Intelligence2. It was also recently named the Best New Alternatives ETF of the Year by etf.com3.

"We are so pleased that RPAR is available to investors in today’s unprecedented, uncertain times. The need for diversification and management of market volatility has become paramount in advisors’ and investors’ minds,” said Alex Shahidi, Partner and Co-Founder of ARIS Consulting. "RPAR’s approach differs from traditional portfolio allocation strategies, which tend to be overly dependent on environments that favor strong equity performance. We are excited to gain investors’ interest and recognition from etf.com and Fund Intelligence."

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF seeks to generate positive returns during periods of economic growth, preserve capital during periods of economic contraction, and preserve real rates of return during periods of heightened inflation. The fund diversifies its allocation among four asset classes – equities, commodities, Treasury bonds (Treasuries), and Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) and has a 53 bps gross expense ratio (50 bps net).

ARIS is leveraging its extensive experience with risk parity investment strategies in the management of RPAR, as the firm currently utilizes this approach for many of its existing clients. Prior to starting ARIS, Co-Founder Damien Bisserier was a Senior Investment Associate at Bridgewater Associates, which is known for being one of the world's largest hedge fund managers and a pioneer in risk parity.

About ARIS Consulting

Helmed by Alex Shahidi and Damien Bisserier, Advanced Research Investment Solutions (ARIS) was built upon the foundational idea that a deep-rooted understanding of markets and economies is at the core of successful investing. Founded in 2014 in Los Angeles, California, the firm manages over $12 billion in client assets. ARIS believes that combining diverse sources of return can help clients achieve greater consistency of performance. The firm focuses on developing innovative investment solutions to enable more efficient portfolio management. Additional information may be found at arisconsulting.com .

About Tidal ETF Services

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal sets out to disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a transparent, partnership approach, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal helps institutions and organizations launch the most interesting and viable ETFs available today. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com .

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by visiting rparetf.com or calling 833-540-0039. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

As with all ETFs, Fund shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price normally should approximate the Fund's net asset value per share (NAV), but the market price sometimes may be higher or lower than the NAV. The Fund is new with a limited operating history. There are a limited number of financial institutions authorized to buy and sell shares directly with the Fund; and there may be a limited number of other liquidity providers in the marketplace. There is no assurance that Fund shares will trade at any volume, or at all, on any stock exchange. Low trading activity may result in shares trading at a material discount to NAV.

The Fund's exposure to investments in physical commodities may fluctuate rapidly and subjects the Fund to greater volatility than investments in traditional securities, such as stocks and bonds. Interest payments on TIPS are unpredictable and will fluctuate as the principal and corresponding interest payments are adjusted for inflation. Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. The Fund invests in foreign and emerging market securities which involves certain risks such as currency volatility, political and social instability and reduced market liquidity. The Fund may invest in securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. There can be no guarantee that the United States will be able to meet its payment obligations with respect to such securities.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss in declining markets. Shares of the Fund are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact:

Leann Gaines

leanng@tidaletfservices.com

847.309.5497







1 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/etfs-more-1000-growth-aum-141002611.html , June 10, 2020.

2 https://mutualfundindustryawards.awardstage.com/#!/shortlist-2020 , June 1, 2020.

3 https://www.etf.com/sections/features-and-news/2019-etfcom-award-winners , April 2, 2020.



