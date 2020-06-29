Datametrex Introduces Nexalogy “SMART”

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSX-V: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to introduce Nexalogy’s Social Media Automated Reporting Technologies (“SMART”).



Nexalogy’s SMART is an advanced proprietary AI technology that minimizes human involvement. This is designed for significant decrease in the time to insight and report production. The internal product testing is being finalized with several existing clients, mainly Government, and is expected to be fully available in Q4 2020.

In a world in conflict and disinformation with the daily expansion of internet technology, AI is an integral tool to decipher this complex digital landscape. In 2020, big data analytics is helping companies and government organizations deploy AI probability algorithms to make smarter decisions by predicting possible outcomes. The speed at which these predictions are made provides an extra layer of defence against terrorism, pandemics, and overall crises, as well as an edge to be ahead of social trends, competitors, and new audiences.

"Innovation is vital to the ever-changing artificial intelligence (“AI”) space. One of the key drivers for Datametrex's future growth is the automated reporting technology's ability to provide big data collection with automated reports in a more responsive, accessible, and speedy manner.” Said Marshall Gunter, President and CEO of the Datametrex Ai, “Datametrex has been working hard with the developers in the research and development of the new application, which will enhance customer experience and generate a new income vertical."

About SMART (Social Media Auto-Reporting Technologies)



SMART reduces time to insight by offering powerful automated analysis to the intelligence sense-making operation. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links) to identify data needing extraction and analysis. SMART extracts the relevant data (in English, French and Russian) and produces automated reports as a point of departure, allowing clients to do more with less when it comes to the deluge of data and the expansion of information available on social media. SMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours and days.



In addition, the analyst can also specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs or via API for further processing in other applications. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals (daily, weekly) or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, SMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information for sense-making, and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the ‘short game’ of crisis reporting and the ‘long game’ of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

More information will be available upon the inauguration of the technology.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

