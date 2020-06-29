Why Barbecuing is on Fire This Summer

As We Cook at Home More, a Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association Survey Finds Growing Interest in Backyard Grilling

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With peak grilling season here and people cooking at home more, new data shows outdoor grilling is projected to be at an all-time high, per an online survey from the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association. In addition, the nation’s grill manufacturers are reporting surging orders for new barbecues, grills and smokers.

According to the survey HPBA recently conducted with outdoor grilling enthusiasts, 50% are cooking out more than the same time last year.

This trend will likely last with 55% expecting to grill more in the weeks ahead. And, while at home, grillers are experimenting. According to the survey, 37% are trying new foods on the grill, and 14% are cooking more comfort foods.

In addition, 30% of grill enthusiasts are planning to buy a grill this year, if they haven’t already.

“The busiest week of the grilling season is upon us – with 68% of barbecue owners planning to cook out on the Fourth of July – and all indications are that this is among the most active grilling seasons in recent memory,” said Emily McGee, senior director of communications, Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association. “This trend has everything to do with our increased home cooking. We’re making meals in our home kitchens more and, as the temps rise, we’ve taken that renewed habit out to our backyards.”

“We also believe this is translating to increased grill sales, as our manufacturing members have reported unexpectedly high sales this spring and summer,” McGee continued.

About the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA)

The Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HPBA), based in Arlington, Va., is the North American industry association for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, representatives, service firms and allied associates for all types of barbecue, patio and hearth appliances, fuels and accessories. The association provides professional member services and industry support in education, statistics, government relations, marketing, advertising and consumer education.

