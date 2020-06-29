Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (383,747) deaths (9,691), and recoveries (183,421)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (383,747) deaths (9,691), and recoveries (183,421) by region:
Central (33,164 cases; 725 deaths; 16,288 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 125), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,429; 45; 699), Chad (866; 74; 780), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,939; 167; 1,050), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,209; 40; 2,327), Sao Tome & Principe (713; 13; 219).
Eastern (36,168; 1,059; 16,996): Comoros (293; 7; 175), Djibouti (4,656; 53; 4,433), Eritrea (191; 0; 53), Ethiopia (5,846; 103; 2,430), Kenya (6,190; 144; 2,013), Madagascar (2,138; 20; 966), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (900; 2; 443), Seychelles (77; 0; 11), Somalia (2,894; 90; 885), South Sudan (2,006; 37; 261), Sudan (9,257; 572; 4,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (870; 0; 808).
Northern (96,789; 4,107; 38,344): Algeria (13,273; 897; 9,371), Egypt (65,188; 2,789; 17,539), Libya (762; 21; 196), Mauritania (4,149; 126; 1,419), Morocco (12,248; 224; 8,790), Tunisia (1,169; 50; 1,029).
Southern (143,590; 2,524; 71,306): Angola (267; 11; 93), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (781; 11; 372), Lesotho (27; 0; 4), Malawi (1,152; 13; 260), Mozambique (859; 5; 228), Namibia (183; 0; 24), South Africa (138,134; 2,456; 68,925), Zambia (1,531; 21; 1,233), Zimbabwe (567; 6; 142).
Western (74,036; 1,276; 40,487): Benin (1,187; 19; 323), Burkina Faso (959; 53; 835), Cape Verde (1,165; 12; 608), Cote d'Ivoire (9,101; 66; 3,808), Gambia (45; 2; 26), Ghana (17,351; 112; 12,994), Guinea (5,291; 30; 4,215), Guinea-Bissau (1,614; 21; 317), Liberia (768; 34; 298), Mali (2,147; 113; 1,432), Niger (1,074; 67; 939), Nigeria (24,567; 565; 9,007), Senegal (6,698; 108; 4,341), Sierra Leone (1,427; 60; 943), Togo (642; 14; 401).
