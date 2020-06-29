Automatic Door Market Projected to Reach $41.74 Billion by 2026: AMR

Rapid growth in urbanization & industrialization and rise in number of residential & non-residential construction projects drive the growth of the global automatic door market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During the coronavirus pandemic, the automatic doors have been proved useful to avoid physical contacts with doors handles and control the transmission of coronavirus.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automatic door market generated $22.40 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $41.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance, top investment pocket, and competitive scenario.

Rapid growth in urbanization & industrialization, rise in number of residential & non-residential construction projects, and surge in spending on home remodeling drive the growth of the global automatic door market. However, high initial investment and maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in concerns for safety & security across the globe create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (212 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3158

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the automatic doors have been proved useful to avoid physical contacts with door handles and control the transmission of coronavirus.

However, the manufacturing activities have been halted by manufacturers due to the restrictions by the government during the global lockdown.

The new installations of automatic doors have been postponed due to the operational disruption in the construction industry.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automatic door market based on type, end user, and region.

Based on type, the sliding segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Automatic Door Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3158?reqfor=covid

Based on end user, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly half of the total share , and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3158

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Deutschtec GmbH, Royal Boon Edam International B.V, GEZE GmbH, MANUSA GEST, S.L., ASSA ABLOY Group., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, dormakaba Holding AG, Rite-Hite Holding Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com