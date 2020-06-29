Hoosier Contractors is Hiring
Hoosier Contractors have announced they will be hiring multiple positions in the Greater Indianapolis Area.INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoosier Contractors are a locally owned and operated business that pride themselves on excellence in everything they do. They are proudly local to the Greater Indianapolis Area, where they have announced they will be hiring multiple positions. During these trying times, these positions will offer great opportunity for highly motivated individuals looking to join a winning team of professionals.
Hoosier Contractors is looking for individuals to fill the positions of Construction Project Manager, Financial Administrative Analyst, and several Field Consultants. The positions are available in Avon, Fishers, Greenfield, Greenwood, Noblesville, Westfield, and Zionville. The company is offering competitive compensation and additional incentives like bonuses, gym memberships, benefits, health insurance, paid training, and more. For select positions, commissions may also be part of the compensation package.
The company proudly boasts an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and have received several awards including the Triple Excellence Award, Installation Excellence Award, Training Consumer Protection Award, and Training Excellence Reward. Hoosier Contractors are a certified green roofer and slate master company. You can feel confident you are joining a high-performing team with a proven customer-centric approach.
Additional information about the available positions can be found on Indeed.ca. If you have experience in construction, an entrepreneurial mindset, and a drive to succeed, apply online. Hoosier Contractors is committed to hiring the right people for the job and ensuring the satisfaction of both customers and employees.
About Hoosier Contractors
Hoosier Contractors is a locally owned and operated company specializing in residential and commercial roofing. From large multi-unit projects to customized and steep builds or repairs, Hoosier offers a customer-centric approach to service coupled with a dedication to excellence in product, installation, final inspection, and warranty. Hoosier Contractors also offers services for gutters, siding, drywall and ceiling repairs, window installation and replacement, as well as interior and exterior painting.
