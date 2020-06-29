Baseball Sets an Opening Day and Osborne Mint Has the First Pitch.

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finally, Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and even Knothole Baseball have announced a return to the field. Osborne Mint, the country’s oldest private mint, has loaded the bases with a one troy ounce .999 fine silver, Opening Day 2020 singular design collectible round. This round commemorates the start of the 2020 baseball season, “Let’s Play Ball!”

Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, Osborne Mint has previously celebrated baseball’s opening day in festive fashion, from the Opening Day Parade to the first pitch. Opening Day in Cincinnati is considered by most to be an unofficial official holiday. Sports Illustrated stated that “Throughout baseball's long history, no locale has been more synonymous with Opening Day than Ohio's Queen City (Cincinnati).” Despite COVID-19 negating this year’s original March 26th start date, true fans of baseball kept the faith that they would get to see a season this year.

Here at Osborne Mint we too kept the faith and crafted this .999 fine silver collectible round to memorialize the July 23rd or 24th start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. We were so certain that baseball would return we designed it and began manufacturing this gorgeous piece months prior to the announcement. The face of the round features one of the most iconic scenes in baseball, the first pitch – be it a ball or a strike - it signals the start of the game. Observing the obverse side of the round you can see the split finger fastball ready to be served up to the lefty at the plate. The pitcher is adorned in pinstripes with remarkable engraving depth and wearing the number 25. As a nod to previous opening days the stands are full from the VIP section behind the plate to the cheap-seats in the bleachers and top level. The reverse of this collectible identifies the significance of America’s favorite pastime to our country with the presentation of the American flag, the wings of an eagle and a ribbon inscribed with USA. This one troy ounce of .999 fine silver is guaranteed for weight and purity. The reverse is also minted with the official Osborne Mint insignia (O/M) assuring the quality and craftsmanship for which Osborne Mint is famous. The collectible is enhanced even further with the addition of reeded edges that add character to the round by replicating, in a sense, the stitches of the baseball. All totaled this Opening Day 2020 round knocks it out of the park!

“We wanted to mint a coin that marked this year’s 2020 baseball opening day and acknowledged the uniqueness of this baseball season. Our Opening Day 2020 silver commemorative keepsake does that and more, it’s definitely a homerun. Go Reds!,” shared Jeff Stegman, CEO of Osborne Coinage, the parent company of Osborne Mint.

These rounds are designed and minted completely in the USA. The Opening Day 2020, one troy ounce of .999 fine silver collectible round, measures 39.1 mm (1.54”) in diameter and comes packaged in a plastic capsule for display. Serious and casual collectors alike will appreciate the detail and precision mastered in this collectible round. Casual baseball fans and die-hard lovers of the sport will want to add this piece to their collection. This baseball memorabilia can be purchased immediately on Osborne Mint’s Shop the Mint site at https://bit.ly/OpeningPitch2020.

###

About Osborne Mint: www.OsborneMint.com / #OsborneMint

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coin, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses the development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds and coins. Products made by Osborne are manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectible rounds annually and circulates them to the public through certified distributors. Now one can purchase collectibles direct from Osborne Mint through their brand-new e-commerce portal. Featured collections include: The Galaxies and Nebulae, The Fight for Freedom’s Sake and The American Legacy Collection. Gold plate, fine silver and copper collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.”

Stay in the know, follow our hashtag: #OsborneMint

For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com.

Attachments

Gibson Olpp Osborne Mint 513-681-5424 olpp_gibson@osbornecoin.com