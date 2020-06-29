Coronavirus - South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 28 June
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 28 June 2020 is 3647, with 433 recoveries and five deaths.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.6% to South Africa’s burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
|
DISTRICT BREAKDOWN
|
CASES
|
RECOVERIES
|
BOJANALA DISTRICT
|
2344
|
231
|
Rustenburg Municipality
|
2094
|
203
|
Madibeng Municipality
|
192
|
23
|
Moses Kotane Municipality
|
40
|
04
|
Moretele Municipality
|
11
|
01
|
Kgetleng Municipality
|
07
|
0
|
DR. KENNETH KAUNDA DISTRICT
|
1036
|
167
|
JB Marks Municipality
|
275
|
29
|
Matlosana Municipality
|
749
|
137
|
Maquassi Hills
|
12
|
01
|
NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT
|
214
|
30
|
Mahikeng Municipality
|
112
|
15
|
Ditsobotla Municipality
|
74
|
08
|
Ratlou Municipality
|
07
|
02
|
Tswaing Local Municipality
|
10
|
03
|
Ramotshere Moiloa
|
11
|
02
|
DR. RUTH SEGOMOTSI MOMPATI DISTRICT
|
37
|
05
|
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
|
13
|
03
|
Greater Taung
|
09
|
01
|
Mamusa Local Municipality
|
03
|
01
|
Naledi Municipality
|
10
|
0
|
Kagisano Molopo
|
02
|
0
|
UNALLOCATED
|
16
|
DEATHS
|
05
DATA HARMONIZATION:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.