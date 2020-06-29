Coronavirus - South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 28 June

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Sunday, 28 June 2020 is 3647, with 433 recoveries and five deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contributes 2.6% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

DISTRICT BREAKDOWN CASES RECOVERIES BOJANALA DISTRICT 2344 231 Rustenburg Municipality 2094 203 Madibeng Municipality 192 23 Moses Kotane Municipality 40 04 Moretele Municipality 11 01 Kgetleng Municipality 07 0 DR. KENNETH KAUNDA DISTRICT 1036 167 JB Marks Municipality 275 29 Matlosana Municipality 749 137 Maquassi Hills 12 01 NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT 214 30 Mahikeng Municipality 112 15 Ditsobotla Municipality 74 08 Ratlou Municipality 07 02 Tswaing Local Municipality 10 03 Ramotshere Moiloa 11 02 DR. RUTH SEGOMOTSI MOMPATI DISTRICT 37 05 Lekwa Teemane Municipality 13 03 Greater Taung 09 01 Mamusa Local Municipality 03 01 Naledi Municipality 10 0 Kagisano Molopo 02 0 UNALLOCATED 16 DEATHS 05

DATA HARMONIZATION:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health