Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 28th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report

  • No case tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 16 RDT screening tests and 458 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 66712 (36613 RDT and 30099 PCR).
  • To date the total number of confirmed cases remains at 567; recovered 142, active cases 419 and 6 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

0

93

0

51

0

10

39

0

2

Harare

6

347

0

213

0

64

147

0

2

Manicaland

3

0

0

29

0

1

28

0

0

Mash Cent.

5

8

0

10

0

2

8

0

0

Mash East

1

0

0

49

0

17

32

0

0

Mash West

0

0

0

37

0

1

35

0

1

Midlands

1

0

0

55

0

4

50

0

1

Masvingo

0

0

0

53

0

15

38

0

0

Mat North

0

1

0

16

0

6

10

0

0

Mat South

0

9

0

54

0

22

32

0

0

Total

16

458

0

567

0

142

419

0

6

If you are quarantined, it is important that you stay at the place of quarantine and avoid contact with other people. Practise all recommended preventative measures to avoid being infected even during the quarantine.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

