Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 28th June 2020
Highlights of the situation report
- No case tested positive for COVID-19.
- 16 RDT screening tests and 458 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 66712 (36613 RDT and 30099 PCR).
- To date the total number of confirmed cases remains at 567; recovered 142, active cases 419 and 6 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
|
Number of tests done
|
Number of Confirmed Cases
|
Number
Recovered
|
Number of
Active
Cases
|
Deceased
|
Province
|
RDT
|
PCR
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
Bulawayo
|
0
|
93
|
0
|
51
|
0
|
10
|
39
|
0
|
2
|
Harare
|
6
|
347
|
0
|
213
|
0
|
64
|
147
|
0
|
2
|
Manicaland
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
29
|
0
|
1
|
28
|
0
|
0
|
Mash Cent.
|
5
|
8
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
Mash East
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
49
|
0
|
17
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
Mash West
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
37
|
0
|
1
|
35
|
0
|
1
|
Midlands
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
55
|
0
|
4
|
50
|
0
|
1
|
Masvingo
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
53
|
0
|
15
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
Mat North
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
16
|
0
|
6
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
Mat South
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
54
|
0
|
22
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
16
|
458
|
0
|
567
|
0
|
142
|
419
|
0
|
6
If you are quarantined, it is important that you stay at the place of quarantine and avoid contact with other people. Practise all recommended preventative measures to avoid being infected even during the quarantine.