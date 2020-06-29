Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (29th June 2020)

The Ministry of Health confirms eleven (11) new COVID-19 cases from 2,330 samples tested on 28th June, 2020. Four (4) new cases are among 1,784 samples tested from Points of Entry while seven (07) are among 546 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 870.

A total of thirty-four (34) foreign truck drivers (26 Kenyans, 5 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian, 1 Eritrean and 1 Somali) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

1.Four (04) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers; Three (3) arrived from Kenya (2 via Malaba and 1 via Busia) and one (1) arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry.

2. Seven (07) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases; six (6) from Tororo and one (1) from Koboko Districts.

Uganda has registered a total of 808 COVID-19 recoveries, 190 active cases on admission and to-date, NO COVID-19 related death has been recorded.

Similarly, the Ministry is cognizant that there is a higher number of active cases on admission vis-a-vie confirmed cases. This Is largely due to the fact that there are a number of non-nationals (truck drivers and refugees) who are receiving treatment for COVID-19. The foreigners were admitted into care as we prepare for their repatriation, and once settled in the health facility, they chose to complete their treatment in Uganda as opposed to repatriation to their respective countries. Among the non-nationals are; Rwandans, Sudanese, South Sudanese, Congolese, Kenyans, Tanzanians and Burundian refugees.

The health facilities treating foreigners include; Mulago Specialised National Hospital, Arua, Lira, Gulu, Mbale, Masaka, Mbarara and Kabale Regional Referral Hospitals.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Health, only reports Ugandan nationals who are confirmed cases. However, active cases on admission and total COVID-19 recoveries that are reported also include foreigners.

