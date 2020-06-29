SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of  Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - ELAN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (“Elanco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELAN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Elanco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 7, 2020, Elanco reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter, Elanco reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.18, and revenue of $657.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $62.49 million. Explaining the Company’s disappointing results, Elanco’s President and Chief Executive Officer cited, among other factors, “distributor performance” and stated that Elanco intended “to tighten our approach across many facets of our distributor relationships.”

On this news, Elanco’s stock price fell $3.05 per share, or 13.3%, to close at $19.88 per share on May 7, 2020.

