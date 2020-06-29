Star2Star Awarded 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native collaboration for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Star2Star as a 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner presented by TMCnet .



The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. Whether they are adjusting to new teleworking environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, or had previously adopted technologies in response to an already existing remote workforce trend, the products and services from winners of the 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces.

Star2Star was honored with this award for their recent releases of the industry’s most cost-effective COVID-19 remote working solutions and comprehensive bundled offerings. As a leader in enterprise communications and collaboration solutions, Star2Star has always prioritized offering end-to-end solutions for the best value on the market. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it poses to businesses, Star2Star put together remote work bundles and promotions that would address current and future business needs.

Star2Star’s Business Continuity Bundle for Remote Working includes:

Desktop Softphone or Mobile Softphone for iOS/Android

Video Meetings

Unlimited Local & Domestic Long Distance Calling

Voicemail

Cloud-based Auto Attendant

Their four new bundles are designed to provide complete solution sets for small to large businesses in any industry. Each bundle addresses the following needs:

Professional: End-to-end business essentials for small to large enterprises in need of comprehensive communications and collaboration solutions.

Collaboration: Enhanced collaboration capabilities plus Digital Fax support. Ideal for small to large enterprises in need of comprehensive collaboration tools.

Customer Service: Bundle with emphasis on customer service tools such as CRM Integration and Service Insight solutions.

Contact Center: Bundle offering enhanced contact center capabilities. Ideal for small to large enterprises in need of comprehensive communications, collaboration, and advanced contact center tools.

“Star2Star has always been dedicated to providing future-forward technology solutions,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “Before COVID-19, we were already in the process of releasing our latest cutting-edge products and solution sets. When it became clear how the pandemic would drastically affect businesses, we ramped up our efforts to release our solutions and help our partners and customers overcome these new challenges. We are proud to offer the industry’s most comprehensive solutions for the best values, and be recognized for these efforts by TMCnet.”

“The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. Star2Star has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its remote work and packaged bundles,” stated Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at Star2Star for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking,” Tehrani added.

The 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.