Chime Technologies and Dippidi Partner to Help Real Estate Teams Attract and Convert Leads

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an award-winning operating system for the real estate industry, today announced a new strategic partnership with Dippidi , a done-for-you content marketing and social media ad agency. By combining Chime’s platform with Dippidi’s custom marketing strategies, real estate agents, teams, and brokerages can stop spending time chasing leads and attract the business they want. To learn more visit https://learn.chime.me/dippidi or register for our upcoming webinar on Tuesday, July 7th HERE .

Webinar details

Title: Hire a Professional Real Estate Marketer with Chime and Dippidi

Day/Time: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Registration link: https://chime.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aPuIe7r2SDKG8VJY2H8_GQ

As the volatility of the market continues to wreak havoc on the real estate industry, the opportunity for agents and teams to build brand awareness and establish trust among potential buyers has never been more essential. And yet, for many realtors, finding the time and the right suite of tools to do so effectively is a real struggle.

“The upheaval in the market has forced many to rethink how they are approaching their business and where they need to invest and prioritize in order to survive,” noted Mike McGowan of Chime. “By expanding our partner network with organizations like Dippidi that uniquely understand the demands agents and brokerages are facing today, we can offer clients a one-stop-shop with proven solutions designed to usher in immediate revenue opportunities.”

Dippidi serves an in-house marketing team for realtors, creating custom marketing plans curated to entice more people and sign more clients. From listing promotions to blog posts, articles to social media campaigns, Dippidi’s digital services give agents the confidence to know their marketing services are being handled professionally and consistently. By aligning with Chime to push potential clients further through the sales cycle, agents, teams, and brokerages can streamline their process and drive sales ready leads toward conversion.

“I rely on Dippidi to build our awareness in the market and generate great leads – and they have delivered! But our business is not built on leads alone; the ability to convert them into signed contracts is critical. The Chime relationship will allow us to do it all with the industry’s top solution,” noted Michael Hines of Build Collective in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Our goal is to help our clients build their brand and their business. That includes leveraging the technology and web platforms realtors already have in place to maximize existing investments,” said Tyler Auerbacher, co-founder of Dippidi. “We are excited to partner with Chime to offer clients an amazing ‘1-2’ punch as we provide the fuel to fill the sales funnel and Chime provides the engine to convert them into leads.”



To learn more visit, https://learn.chime.me/dippidi .

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. ( RENN ). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .



